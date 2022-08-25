If you were tempted to drop Andrew Heaney because he hadn't gone five innings even once since returning from his bout with shoulder inflammation -- and I know I was -- well, you might want to rethink it now. He went not just five but six Wednesday, and the final line was a dream come true.

Andrew Heaney LAD • SP • 28 Wednesday vs. Brewers INN 6 H 4 ER 2 BB 1 K 10 View Profile

It brings his season-long ERA down to 1.94 to go along with a 1.01 WHIP and 13.4 K/9, no doubt excellent numbers that would make him a Fantasy ace if he had contributed them over a reasonable workload. But if a pitcher never goes the minimum for a win, much less a quality start, his impact potential is only so high no matter how good these ratios are.

And with the Dodgers, who knows? They're one of those organizations that shirk all convention, particularly with regard to pitching. Maybe from Heaney, a dominant four innings is all they would ever ask for.

Maybe not.

"I think we've done a really nice job of progressively building him up and not too fast," manager Dave Roberts said. "He's a big part of what we're trying to do here this year."

Not too fast? Not too fast? He was at a standstill for his first five turns off the IL, hence my pessimism. But if it was all part of some buildup strategy rather than a set-in-stone approach, as Wednesday's outing and Roberts' comments would suggest, well, Heaney might just be something resembling a Fantasy ace after all.

He's already rostered in 81 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which is too high for me to feature him here. But if he happens to be available in yours, know that adding him should be your top priority.