Pitching hasn't been hard to find on the waiver wire this season, so today's look at the top options will be mostly focused on the top performing hitters from Thursday's game who might be worth adding to your roster heading into the weekend. Hitting has been much more scarce on the wire, and there probably aren't many Fantasy managers right now who feel good about their offense.
However, there was one pitching performance that was worth spending some time with from Thursday night, and that was Merrill Kelly's 12-strikeout performance against the Dodgers. Obviously, two things immediately stand out there: The 12 strikeouts, an impressive number even in this era of elevated strikeout rates, and the fact that it came against the Dodgers, one of baseball's best offenses even with their injuries. However, the fact that it was from Kelly also makes this quite noteworthy because it was just Kelly's second double-digit strikeout effort of his career and his first since June of 2019.
That will always make us sit up and take notice. And Kelly's recent performance even before this one may be worth a second look, too. Over his past six starts, Kelly now has 36 strikeouts over 35.2 innings with a 3.53 ERA.
- We talk Brandon Crawford and the waiver wire plus sleepers for Week 9 on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Kelly started off last season pitching very well before undergoing thoracic outlet surgery, and maybe his early struggles in 2021 -- he had an 8.44 ERA through his first three starts -- were just him shaking off the cobwebs. Is Kelly a must-add player? No, but he could be in line for a two-start week next week against the Giants and Cardinals, and that could make him a viable streaming option. And maybe more if we get more performances like the one Thursday.
Now, here are some hitters to consider from Thursday's action:
SF San Francisco • #35 • Age: 34
Admittedly, I haven't taken Crawford's hot start to the season too seriously. After all, he's a 34-year-old whose career high in homers in 21 came back in 2015, and he already had 10 entering Thursday's game -- when he went 3 for 6 for another homer, six RBI and three runs scored. He's been one of the best shortstops in Fantasy to date, and the thing is … his underlying stats mostly back it up. At 34, Crawford has his highest average exit velocity and hard-hit rates since 2015, and his .348 xwOBA, while not as good as his .368 actual wOBA, is also his best in the StatCast era. Crawford has started just 33 of 44 games and has really struggled against lefties, so everything isn't as perfect as the top-line numbers seem, but at this point, it's harder to justify not picking him up than it is to keep being skeptical. Ride him while he's hot, at least.
Ian Happ CF
CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 26
I have quite a lot more faith in Happ than I do Crawford. Happ couldn't get anything going for the first month-plus of the season, hitting just .167/.307/.250 when he was placed on the IL with a rib injury in early May. Since then, he's hit four home runs in six games, going 8 for 23 in that stretch with hits in five straight. Happ has had an awful lot of swing-and-miss in his game so far, but he's also been hitting the ball consistently hard all season and entered the season having hit .260/.350/.530 in 2019 and 2020 after returning from Triple-A. Chalk it up to a slow start and add Happ anywhere here's available.
Joey Wendle 3B
TB Tampa Bay • #18 • Age: 31
Like Crawford, Wendle probably deserves more respect than he's been given this season. After going 4 for 6 Thursday with a pair of homers, he's up to a .309/.354/.537 line. That power isn't sustainable, however he has hit at least .286 in three of the past four seasons, with 2019 standing out as the lone exception. Since the start of 2020, his per-162 game pace is 93 runs, 17 homers, 20 steals, and 66 RBI while hitting .296. Wendle isn't exactly an everyday player, but he's playing about as often as Crawford, and given his batting average and stolen base skills -- not to mention eligibility at shortstop, second, and third base -- I'm more interested in having Wendle on my roster than Crawford.
PIT Pittsburgh • #58 • Age: 31
Stallings has been pretty consistently good this season -- great if you apply the necessary curve for catchers. He was hitting .333 with a .940 OPS in the first 10 games, then had one stretch in mid April where he was hitless over six games. In 18 games since then, he's hitting .298/.394/.614 in 18 games. What's more, his batted-ball data mostly backs it up -- he has a .258 expected batting average and a .257 actual average; he has a .474 expected slugging percentage and a .467 actual slugging percentage. His track record suggests this may not be sustainable, but he's a catcher who is widely available and he's crushing the ball. Don't overthink it.