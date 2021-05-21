Pitching hasn't been hard to find on the waiver wire this season, so today's look at the top options will be mostly focused on the top performing hitters from Thursday's game who might be worth adding to your roster heading into the weekend. Hitting has been much more scarce on the wire, and there probably aren't many Fantasy managers right now who feel good about their offense.

However, there was one pitching performance that was worth spending some time with from Thursday night, and that was Merrill Kelly's 12-strikeout performance against the Dodgers. Obviously, two things immediately stand out there: The 12 strikeouts, an impressive number even in this era of elevated strikeout rates, and the fact that it came against the Dodgers, one of baseball's best offenses even with their injuries. However, the fact that it was from Kelly also makes this quite noteworthy because it was just Kelly's second double-digit strikeout effort of his career and his first since June of 2019.

That will always make us sit up and take notice. And Kelly's recent performance even before this one may be worth a second look, too. Over his past six starts, Kelly now has 36 strikeouts over 35.2 innings with a 3.53 ERA.

We talk Brandon Crawford and the waiver wire plus sleepers for Week 9 on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Kelly started off last season pitching very well before undergoing thoracic outlet surgery, and maybe his early struggles in 2021 -- he had an 8.44 ERA through his first three starts -- were just him shaking off the cobwebs. Is Kelly a must-add player? No, but he could be in line for a two-start week next week against the Giants and Cardinals, and that could make him a viable streaming option. And maybe more if we get more performances like the one Thursday.

Now, here are some hitters to consider from Thursday's action:

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.