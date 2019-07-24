Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Miguel Sano and Rougned Odor remind us of their huge upside
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
Now is hardly the time in the Fantasy Baseball season to worry about how long a guy can keep up a hot streak. Now is the time to ride that hot streak to the playoffs, and hopefully to the championship. Headlining Wednesday's waiver wire we have one blazing hot bat and another that may be warming up. Both hit a pair of homers on Tuesday.
Miguel Sano 3B
MIN Minnesota • #22 • Age: 26
Sano swings and misses too often but crushes the baseball when he hits it. That's a common attribute among streaky hitters and he's on one heck of a run right now. In his past 20 games, Sano has a 1.099 OPS with seven home runs and a .299 average. He's been rewarded the past four games with a spot in the heart of a very good Twins lineup, and it's hard to imagine that changing after his two-homer game Tuesday. He's still struck out 29% of the time in those 20 games, so I wouldn't expect the batting average to last, but Sano has proven he can be very good with a high strikeout rate.
Rougned Odor 2B
TEX Texas • #12 • Age: 25
There are not many hitters who have proven to be more streaky than Rougned Odor, and it certainly looks like he's starting a heater. He has six hits in his last two games and his homers on Tuesday night were his third and fourth in his past five games. What does an Odor hot streak look like? In July of last year he had a 1.035 OPS with six home runs and six stolen bases. He's been almost that good this July, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. He's an excellent fit in the middle infield, but for as long as he stays hot he's worth starting at second base for most teams.
Danny Duffy SP
KC Kansas City • #41 • Age: 30
Danny Duffy had his best start of the season on Tuesday, striking out 11 Braves in six innings. It was his fifth quality start in his past six outings. Duffy has a respectable 3.99 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 47.1 innings over his past eight starts. The Royals have 22 games left against the Tigers, White Sox, Orioles and Blue Jays, so there should be plenty of occasions you feel great starting Duffy. With the way he's pitched of late, I'd only sit him on the road against bad matchups.
TB Tampa Bay • #37 • Age: 30
Yeah, d'Arnaud was just in this column yesterday, but it's hard to go with the streaky theme and not include one of the hottest hitters in baseball. He homered again on Tuesday and now owns a .300/.355/.655 slash line since June 6. No catcher has scored more Fantasy points over the past 28 days. He needs to be rostered in all leagues.
