Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Miguel Sano and Rougned Odor remind us of their huge upside

Miguel Sano 3B MIN Minnesota • #22 • Age: 26 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 145.5 ROTO RNK 124th Fantasy OWNED 53% Sano swings and misses too often but crushes the baseball when he hits it. That's a common attribute among streaky hitters and he's on one heck of a run right now. In his past 20 games, Sano has a 1.099 OPS with seven home runs and a .299 average. He's been rewarded the past four games with a spot in the heart of a very good Twins lineup, and it's hard to imagine that changing after his two-homer game Tuesday. He's still struck out 29% of the time in those 20 games, so I wouldn't expect the batting average to last, but Sano has proven he can be very good with a high strikeout rate.

Rougned Odor 2B TEX Texas • #12 • Age: 25 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 129.5 ROTO RNK 194th Fantasy OWNED 48% There are not many hitters who have proven to be more streaky than Rougned Odor, and it certainly looks like he's starting a heater. He has six hits in his last two games and his homers on Tuesday night were his third and fourth in his past five games. What does an Odor hot streak look like? In July of last year he had a 1.035 OPS with six home runs and six stolen bases. He's been almost that good this July, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. He's an excellent fit in the middle infield, but for as long as he stays hot he's worth starting at second base for most teams.

Danny Duffy SP KC Kansas City • #41 • Age: 30 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 97 ROTO RNK 623rd Fantasy OWNED 33% Danny Duffy had his best start of the season on Tuesday, striking out 11 Braves in six innings. It was his fifth quality start in his past six outings. Duffy has a respectable 3.99 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 47.1 innings over his past eight starts. The Royals have 22 games left against the Tigers, White Sox, Orioles and Blue Jays, so there should be plenty of occasions you feel great starting Duffy. With the way he's pitched of late, I'd only sit him on the road against bad matchups.