Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Mike Fiers' no-no plus winners and losers from Tuesday

Late on Tuesday night, Mike Fiers became the 35th starting pitcher in Major League history to throw at least two no-hitters. While it's awesome for Fiers and fun to watch the defensive plays that made it possible, it's not as if Fiers suddenly becomes Fantasy relevant. Even after Tuesday night, he has a 5.48 ERA. Even in this start, he only struck out six of the 29 hitters he faced. But that doesn't mean there's nothing we can take from it.

There is one player in the Reds lineup from Tuesday who has a batting average above .250 -- Jose Iglesias. And yes, Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker and Yasiel Puig were all in the lineup. So was Nick Senzel. This Reds offense is full of guys we had high hopes for in Fantasy, and many of them are letting us down.

For Puig, Winker and Suarez it's easy to look at their sub-.230 BABIP and expect a bounce back. I mostly do. I certainly haven't dropped any of them yet. You aren't dropping Joey Votto either, but I'd understand if you were worried. In 761 plate appearances since the start of last year he only has 35 doubles and 15 home runs. HIs strikeout rate is up to 24.5% this year and his walk rate has fallen to 12.9%. I'm certainly not saying Joey Votto is done (He is 35 years old), but I wouldn't view him as a surefire buy low candidate either.

Four to add from Tuesday

Danny Duffy (24%) -- Duffy made his third start on Tuesday against the Astros, and it was another encouraging one. He's now given up six runs in 17.2 innings and pitches in a big park with a great defense. There are still a few troubling signs in the peripherals, and I'm not sure he's going to be good, but he has enough success in his history that he needs to be owned in close to half of leagues.

Mitch Garver (55%) -- As excited as we all got about Willians Astudillo, it's Garver who has been the breakout star catcher for the Twins. He hit his seventh home run on Tuesday and now owns a .367/.424/.783 slash line. I would have to have one of the top seven catchers to continue ignoring Garver.

Mac Williamson (5%) -- Yes, it was Coors Field, but Williamson has the power to hit it out of any park. He has 14 home runs in 344 career plate appearances and could legitimately be a 30-homer guys, even playing half of his games in San Francisco. Strikeouts will be a concern, but at the very least he's must add in a five-outfielder Roto league.

Griffin Canning (66%) -- We don't know for sure that Canning is going to stick in the rotation, but he looked good enough on Tuesday that he should be universally owned until we hear otherwise. Canning struck out seven Tigers in 5.1 innings and picked up his first career win.

Tuesday's Winners and Losers

Winners

Lucas Giolito -- It was just the Indians, so I'm not necessarily rushing to add Giolito, but I am at least willing to acknowledge there might be something there. He owns a 29.2% K rate and a 3.50 FIP. I'd just like to see him have some sort of success against a better offense.

Matt Barnes -- Ryan Brasier got roughed up on Tuesday and Barnes came on to earn his third save of the season. He owns a ridiculous 16.9 K/9 and a 1.88 ERA so far this season.

Justin Turner -- After a three-dong night, Turner's full season line looks a lot more like Justin Turner. It's not just one game, he's been good for the last week. You should expect him to be a top-10 third baseman the rest of the year.

Whit Merrifield -- Merrifield had four-hit game, raising his average to .299 and stole his seventh base of the season. He's on pace for another year as one of the most valuable second basemen in Fantasy.

Losers

Collin McHugh -- McHugh was lit up by the Royals and has now allowed 25 runs over 18 innings in his last four starts. The Astros have no shortage of young starters who could take his spot if the Astros lose faith in him. At the very least, Fantasy owners shouldn't start him.

Anthony Swarzark -- Swarzak has now allowed a run in six straight outings for the Mariners. I wouldn't be surprised if he doesn't get a save opportunity for a while.

Miguel Andujar -- Andujar has four strikeouts and zero extra base hits since he returned from his injury. I'd like to see some sign he's OK before I start him.