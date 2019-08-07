Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Mike Foltynewicz, Dinelson Lamet suddenly matter again

There he is.

Mike Foltynewicz ... remember him? Braves ace last year? Hurt his elbow this spring? Struggled so much upon returning that the Braves shipped him to the minors for six weeks? You know the guy.

Well, he came back Tuesday doing Foltynewicz-like things.

Of particular note was the slider. He threw it 42 times -- more than even his fastball. It was responsible for 10 of his 16 swinging strikes. He seemed completely at ease with and in control of it, which is a stark contrast to his previous work in the majors this year.

That pitch was the key to his breakthrough last year, when he put together a 2.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 9.9 K/9. It's all he has, really, aside from a 97 mph fastball, which makes it a make-or-break pitch. And it was clearly broken early on.

The flareup in his elbow, a product of loose bodies that may need to be addressed through surgery someday, made him wary of another, which made him reluctant to snap off his best pitch, he told The Athletic back in June.

"When something like that happens, it's in the back of your head. If you rip a slider, what's going to happen?' It makes it tough to go out there and pitch 100 percent."

The solution?

"I'm just going to have to learn to throw the slider, let it go and hope for the best," Foltynewicz said.

Judging by what it did Tuesday, he appears to have done just that.