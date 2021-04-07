Five home runs were hit Tuesday between two players who combined for 13 last year.

One of them, Ryan McMahon, is already rostered in 71 percent of CBS Sports leagues -- too many, I would have said just a day ago. He connected for three against the Diamondbacks at Coors Field.

The other, Tyler Naquin, is rostered in precisely 1 percent of CBS Sports leagues. He hit two a combined 867 feet. Here's what the first of them looked like:

The seven-RBI day actually makes Naquin the NL leader with 12. He also homered Sunday in his first of three consecutive starts.

So surely, he needs to be picked up, right? Here's the thing: He's a 29-year-old who never made good on any of his earlier chances with the Indians, which wouldn't be disqualifying in and of itself. The bigger issue is that he only started the three straight games because Jesse Winker was sidelined by a stomach bug. Winker was back with the team Tuesday, so unless the Reds are prepared to turn the page on him or Nick Senzel (yeah right), Naquin's opportunities will be sporadic at best.

Who is the better waiver wire add between Nate Lowe and Jonathan India? We debate it on the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The case for McMahon is stronger. Fantasy Baseballers have held out hope for him for several years now, looking at some of the productive years he had in the minors and trusting that his talent would eventually shine through at Coors Field. His issues have been twofold: too many ground balls, too many strikeouts.

Perhaps it goes without saying given his four home runs already that he's done a better job of putting the ball in the air so far. Tiny sample, but still. You take a flier on a talent wherever it presents itself, and while I'm skeptical of the talent in his case, he won't last in the 29 percent of leagues where he's available fresh off a three-homer game. Make the move and see how his next week or so goes.

Of course, if you're in the market for a first, second or third baseman, the three positions where he's eligible, I have some other suggestions ...