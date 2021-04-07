Five home runs were hit Tuesday between two players who combined for 13 last year.
One of them, Ryan McMahon, is already rostered in 71 percent of CBS Sports leagues -- too many, I would have said just a day ago. He connected for three against the Diamondbacks at Coors Field.
The other, Tyler Naquin, is rostered in precisely 1 percent of CBS Sports leagues. He hit two a combined 867 feet. Here's what the first of them looked like:
The seven-RBI day actually makes Naquin the NL leader with 12. He also homered Sunday in his first of three consecutive starts.
So surely, he needs to be picked up, right? Here's the thing: He's a 29-year-old who never made good on any of his earlier chances with the Indians, which wouldn't be disqualifying in and of itself. The bigger issue is that he only started the three straight games because Jesse Winker was sidelined by a stomach bug. Winker was back with the team Tuesday, so unless the Reds are prepared to turn the page on him or Nick Senzel (yeah right), Naquin's opportunities will be sporadic at best.
The case for McMahon is stronger. Fantasy Baseballers have held out hope for him for several years now, looking at some of the productive years he had in the minors and trusting that his talent would eventually shine through at Coors Field. His issues have been twofold: too many ground balls, too many strikeouts.
Perhaps it goes without saying given his four home runs already that he's done a better job of putting the ball in the air so far. Tiny sample, but still. You take a flier on a talent wherever it presents itself, and while I'm skeptical of the talent in his case, he won't last in the 29 percent of leagues where he's available fresh off a three-homer game. Make the move and see how his next week or so goes.
Of course, if you're in the market for a first, second or third baseman, the three positions where he's eligible, I have some other suggestions ...
Drew Smyly SP
ATL Atlanta • #18 • Age: 31
Durability was the biggest concern for Drew Smyly coming into the year given both his extensive injury and the fact the Giants only twice let him go five innings last year. Him going six in his Braves debut would suggest his new team is more inclined to treat him like a conventional starting pitcher. He may not last as long as a result, but you'd prefer the bigger impact over the shorter period of time.
Casey Mize SP
DET Detroit • #12 • Age: 23
It wasn't all good news for Casey Mize in his season debut, but his average fastball velocity was up 2.3 mph from last year, according to Statcast. You'd like to see him get more than five whiffs on his 82 pitches, but he showed some bat-missing ability in his final two spring training starts. If his stuff is more up to snuff this year, you know his pedigree as the former No. 1 overall pick could take him far.
Alex Reyes RP
STL St. Louis • #29 • Age: 26
Alex Reyes recorded a four-out save Tuesday after securing one of the more conventional three-out variety Monday. It's the conventional usage -- working back-to-back days especially -- that makes it easier to believe the Cardinals want him as their closer and not a multi-inning reliever, as suggested earlier in spring training. Jordan Hicks and Giovanny Gallegos present promising alternatives, but Reyes is the Cardinals reliever to roster right now.
CIN Cincinnati • #6 • Age: 24
The 24-year-old who hit so well in spring training that he compelled the Reds to move Eugenio Suarez back to shortstop continues to do it during the regular season, going 3 for 4 with a triple Tuesday. He has yet to homer or draw a walk, which is what he's most known for, but if those begin to pick up, he won't last long on waivers.
Nate Lowe 1B
TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 25
Another multi-homer performer from Tuesday, Nate Lowe may be an even more attractive pickup than Ryan McMahon and is certainly more than Tyler Naquin. The 25-year-old kept getting passed over in the Rays organization but is on a power binge here with his new team, playing against both lefties and righties. The strikeout rate is concerning, but it's actually one of the ways he excelled in the minors.
Akil Baddoo LF
DET Detroit • #60 • Age: 22
I ordered these players by roster percentage, pushing Akil Baddoo down to second-to-last, but he might be the one I'm most eager to pick up. He sat against a lefty Tuesday after homering in back-to-back games but then came off the bench to hit a walkoff single, surely earning him the start Wednesday. After batting .325 (13 for 40) with five homers, four steals and a .460 on-base percentage in spring training, the 22-year-old is showing signs of being a serious upside play.
Jake Diekman RP
OAK Oakland • #35 • Age: 34
Word is Trevor Rosenthal is off to see a thoracic outlet syndrome specialist, which of course isn't enough to conclude that he has it, but if he does, his absence will be much longer than anticipated, potentially the entire season. Left-hander Jake Diekman isn't a certainty to replace him as Athletics closer, but that's where all the arrows were pointing before they signed Rosenthal. You may want to beat the rush to him now.