The first big prospect call-up of 2020 is officially happening. The Blue Jays confirmed Monday what was suspected from the moment they first sent him down: Nate Pearson will make his major-league debut Wednesday against the Nationals.

It's a promotion deserving of all the usual fanfare. Pearson was rated the second-best pitching prospect, behind only MacKenzie Gore and ahead of even Jesus Luzardo, by most publications, and he was the talk of spring training when he was mowing down hitters with his triple-digit fastball and wipeout slider. It's the sort of talent you can't afford to pass up, even acknowledging there are no guarantees for a player getting his first exposure to the majors because the payoff could change the complexion of your entire season.

He's clearly the most exciting pickup on a lighter day of big-league action. If you're underwhelmed by this selection, be sure revisit the previous edition of Waiver Wire. Many of the players featured there remain widely available still.