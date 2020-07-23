Watch Now: Fantasy Perspective: Mookie Betts Signs Extension With Dodgers ( 5:06 )

Fantasy Baseball may be back in full force, but certain aspects of it are still a little weird right now. For example, some of the players who I've come to consider mainstays are still widely unrostered.

Is it because I'm unusually high on them? Could it be that the average league size is smaller than I've been led to believe? Or is it possible that the data is still wonky because of all the leagues that were started and abruptly halted in mid-March?

These questions will be sorted out in due time, but in the meantime, I'm still tasked with dispensing actionable waiver wire advice. I can't skip over widely available players because I presume they're not actually available.

So I have two lists of possible pickups for you here: Those who need to be added immediately, everywhere, in some cases because I can't believe they're still so widely available, and those who would be nice to add if there's room.

It's 17 players in all, so plenty of claims for you to put in.

If these players are still available in your league, what are you even doing? Pick up everywhere, immediately J.D. Davis LF NYM N.Y. Mets • #28 • Age: 27 OWNED 65% I have yet to take part in a draft where J.D. Davis wasn't selected, which makes me highly skeptical of his availability, but in a full-time role, he's a must after hitting .307 with an .895 OPS as a part-timer last year. Rich Hill SP MIN Minnesota • #44 • Age: 40 OWNED 54% The biggest riser from March now that he's back healthy again, Rich Hill may turn out to be more impactful than ever since he'll need to hold up for only two months instead of the usual six. He has a 3.30 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 over the past three years. Ross Stripling RP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #68 • Age: 30 OWNED 52% When David Price opted out, a rotation spot opened up for Ross Stripling, who the Dodgers seem committed to using as a full-fledged starter finally after using him in more of a swingman role the past two years. He had a 3.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 in that role. Josh James RP HOU Houston • #39 • Age: 27 OWNED 61% Now that the Astros have officially named Josh James their No. 4 starter, we can get hyped for his 14.7 K/9 as a reliever last year and his 3.23 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 13.5 K/9 as a minor-league starter in 2018. Corbin Burnes RP MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 25 OWNED 28% Corbin Burnes so impressed with his 98 mph fastball and power slider in spring training and summer camp that he went from being a fringe rotation candidate to the Brewers No. 2 starter, behind only Brandon Woodruff. Nate Pearson RP TOR Toronto • #71 • Age: 23 OWNED 47% Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet is already reporting that the Blue Jays plan to call up the elite pitching prospect about a week into the season. Nate Pearson was mowing down big-leaguers with ease back in spring training before stumbling late in summer camp. Mark Melancon RP ATL Atlanta • #36 • Age: 35 OWNED 52% In leagues that don't place much value in saves, maybe you can let this one go, but Mark Melancon is positioned to pile them up for an excellent Braves team, especially since his primary competition for the role, Will Smith, is currently sidelined by COVID-19.