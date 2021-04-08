Between one pitcher's possible thoracic outlet syndrome, one pitcher's unexpected move to the restricted list and one pitcher's back-to-back meltdowns, today is shaping up to be one of those days when I could devote the whole Waiver Wire column to emerging saves sources.

I'll go most of the way there, but I also want to highlight two pitching performances from Wednesday that I do think merit a pickup, one more for shallower leagues and one more for deeper.

First, though, I have to point out that 22-year-old Akil Baddoo started for the third time in four games and tripled in three at-bats, making him 5 for 11 with two homers, a triple and a stolen base so far this season. He's been featured in this space enough times already that you should have gotten message by now, but because he remains rostered in just 43 percent of CBS Sports leagues, it's worth putting his name out there again.

Soon enough, I suspect I won't have to.

