The Nationals will finally open their season against the Braves on Tuesday after having their start pushed back five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. At least most of the Nationals will open their season Tuesday -- it sounds like they could be without as many as six players when they announce the roster Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, we don't know who will or won't be available, but based on who was out on the field during Monday's workout, we might have gotten a few hints. And, notably, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Bell, Trea Turner, Josh Harrison, Brad Hand, and Patrick Corbin were not among the 26 players participating. That doesn't necessarily mean the Nationals won't have those guys available, but it seems like the best sign we'll have until they announce the full roster.

For those of you still waiting to finalize your lineups, it seems prudent to steer clear of each of those players. Of course, we don't know how long any of them will be out -- it could be that several of them were just close contacts to the positive test and may be able to return in days with a negative test. However, if you have to make a decision for Week 2, it's probably best to steer clear of that group.

There probably aren't many ramifications here as far as potential waiver adds here, but it might be worth snagging Daniel Hudson if you've got daily lineup moves, because he could pick up a few saves if Hand isn't there. Similarly, Ryan Zimmerman could be an interesting streaming hitter if you need a replacement for Bell -- he had an awesome spring, at the very least.

We discuss Tatis scenarios and a lot more on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The other big news we're waiting for as of Tuesday morning is the status of Fernando Tatis, who left Monday's game with a subluxation of his left shoulder. Tatis has been dealing with an issue in his left shoulder off and on for years, and he injured it previously in spring training. That was viewed as a minor issue, but Tatis left Monday's game in a lot of pain after he crumpled following a swing, and a subluxation is also known as a partial dislocation.

We don't know how long Tatis is likely to miss, and it's possible an IL stint won't even be needed, though that seems overly optimistic. As of this writing I'm hoping it's an absence that is measured in weeks, not months, and Ha-Seong Kim could be worth a look in category-based leagues as the potential replacement for the Padres lineup. He's got some speed and pop, and could be a decent source of batting average too, though it's also possible the pending return of Trent Grisham could push Jurickson Profar back to the infield, too. Hopefully it won't matter too much who gets the chance to play, but I fear we could be without Tatis for a while.

Here are the top waiver-wire targets coming out of Monday's games: