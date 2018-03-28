Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Neil Walker's power potential and six players to pick up before Opening Day

Sleeper hitters for Week 1 | Fantasy Baseball Today crew's bold 2018 predictions

As we inch towards Opening Day, one of the more frustrating things is waiting for teams to place players on the Disabled List, so you can do the same in your Fantasy league. But once it actually happens (or before if you can get your commissioner to accommodate you) you've got roster spots to fill. And I've got players to fill those spots.

When Neil Walker signed with the New York Yankees, it was largely met with a collective groan from the Fantasy Baseball community. We wanted Gleyber Torres' upside in the major leagues. Or at least Miguel Andujar. Walker was viewed as a fairly boring option who could probably be ignored in standard mixed leagues. But I'm starting to think we were wrong.

The most distinctive feature of Yankees Stadium is the short porch in right field. It has helped Didi Gregorius reach 20 home runs two years in a row despite mediocre batted ball data. It's been abused by left-handed hitters for years. While Neil Walker is a switch hitter, he'll take a majority of those hacks from the left side, and he looks primed to take advantage.

Over the past two seasons Walker has posted a fly-ball rate and pull rate above 40 percent. His hard contact rate has been above 32 percent for each of the past three seasons. Pulling a lot of fly balls in Yankees Stadium is an excellent way to inflate your home run rate from the left side of the plate, and Walker looks like an prime candidate to top his career-high of 23 home runs.

Those two marks were set playing half of his games at Citi Field and PNC Park. Both of those parks rank below average in terms of park factor for left-handed home-run hitters. The one time Walker played in a good home park was last year Milwaukee, and he posted and 1.135 OPS in 90 plate appearances. He won't be that good, but he could be a more-than-adequate replacement for Daniel Murphy owners and a great source of power at middle infield.

Here are six others you should add before the season starts on Thursday: