Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: New-wave relievers Chris Devenski and Josh Hader are points-league-viable

Recent developments in Fantasy Baseball surrounding relievers didn't come out of nowhere. But they have accelerated. In the first three weeks of the season we've seen 49 different pitchers get saves. We're seeing relievers earlier in games, we're seeing more moves based on matchup than situation.

In baseball terms, this all makes since. Managers are doing a lot of things they should have been doing five years ago (a couple were). In Fantasy Baseball terms, it's changing the position. Three of the reasons why are at the top of today's waiver wire.

Ownership: 68%

Josh Hader has been phenomenal since the Brewers put him in the bullpen last year. He's struck out 93 batters over 59.1 major league innings. He has a 0.89 WHIP. Not much has changed in that regard. Even when Corey Knebel got hurt, I mostly looked at Hader the same. I liked him in Roto to help with ratios and didn't think he'd hurt me in Ks either. I also viewed him as a possible stash in points, because I still had hopes he'd start in the second half of the year. But his past two outings have increased his value even more.

Hader has finished the past two games he's appeared in, throwing four shutout innings with eight strikeouts and picking up two saves for good measure. Because he pitches multiple innings so often (six of seven appearances) he isn't going to get saves on back-to-back nights, but that's fine. If Hader averages just one save a week until Knebel returns, he becomes a startable reliever in points leagues because of the innings and strikeouts he's going to give you most weeks.

Ownership: 39%

We've seen Chris Devenski flash before. He owns a 2.32 ERA in 198 career innings and has been a rare long-man to be points-league-viable because of his spectacular ratios. Well, Ken Giles is struggling again and Devenski now leads the team in saves. The Astros may be the most advanced in terms of how they use their bullpen, so I certainly wouldn't expect Devenski to become a 30-save guy, but like Hader, he doesn't need to.

Ownership: 25%

I added Bud Norris over the weekend in just one league. He seemed like a good option for saves this week, but Greg Holland's ascension was a foregone conclusion. It was only a matter of time. It may be a little more time than we were thinking.

Holland got lit up again on Tuesday. He walked two batters and gave up a home run. He did not record an out. Thankfully, it didn't cost the Cardinals the game because Bud Norris pitched the final 1.2 innings (striking out three) to record his fourth save of the season.

Norris has been awesome this season, with both his average fastball velocity (95.1) and his swinging strike rate (15.8 percent) sitting at career highs. Holland has been anything but.

Ownership: 8%

I get loading up your bench with upside. And I understand that's why declining veterans like Victor Martinez go underowned. But eight percent? After picking up three hits on Tuesday, Martinez has a .310/.375/.476 slash line. His average exit velocity is a full mph above average and he's only struck out five times all season. Forget the bench, you have a worse hitter in your starting lineup right now. Is Martinez an injury risk? But of course that's doesn't mean you can't profit from his production while he's healthy.

Ownership: 22%

If Junior Guerra's first start of the season was encouraging, I'd rate his second as more eye-opening, at least at first. Guerra stuck out seven batters over 5.2 shutout innings, allowing just one hit. The start came at Miller Park, which only adds to the degree of difficulty. Guerra only struck out seven once in a start last season. Now for the disclaimer; it was against the Reds. They rank in the bottom third of the league in K rate, wOBA, and ISO.

With that in mind, I do still think Guerra is underowned, especially since he's making two starts this week. If you're in a daily lineup league you should absolutely go get him for his next start against the Marlins.