Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: On Giancarlo Stanton's injury, Zac Gallen's audition and Nick Pivetta's continued demise

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Giancarlo Stanton is hurt.

Only a week after returning from a lengthy IL stint for a myriad of ailments, he's right back there again after straining the PCL in his right knee.

How long he'll be sidelined is anyone's guess, but it's expected to measure in weeks. The timing could be worse with the All-Star break coming up, but then again, we might not see him at all in July.

There isn't much to say beyond that. Obviously, he's the sort of high-impact player who's worth stashing, even if it's in a bench spot. Clint Frazier has an easier path back to the majors and would be of some interest at least in five-outfielder leagues, but with Aaron Judge and Edwin Encarnacion in the mix, the lineup is full even without Stanton.

So it's pretty much a bummer all around. Maybe these potential pickups can serve as a pick-me-up:

Thursday's top adds Four players to add Liam Hendriks RP OAK Oakland • 16 • Age 30 OWNED 58% While we don't really how much time Blake Treinen will miss, a strained rotator cuff was the same injury suffered by A's pitching prospect Jesus Luzardo this spring, and we see how his recovery has gone. Liam Hendriks threw a breezy ninth inning for his second save in Treinen's stead Wednesday and is pitching like a born closer, having recorded 19 strikeouts in his past nine appearances. Cavan Biggio 2B TOR Toronto • 8 • Age 24 OWNED 54% Cavan Biggio continues to trend in the right direction, collecting three hits to complete a near 100-point rise in batting average over his past 14 games. With outlier walk, fly-ball and hard-hit rates, he has the makings of an OPS monster who can also steal some bags. Willie Calhoun LF TEX Texas • 5 • Age 24 OWNED 45% The opportunities have been there for Willie Calhoun since his return from a quad strain in mid-July — he has started eight of the Rangers' past nine games, after all — but he had yet to deliver the sort of the game that would make his presence known again. That changed with two doubles and a home run Wednesday, two of which came off a left-hander, and yeah, there's intriguing power potential here for a guy who infrequently strikes out. Pedro Severino C BAL Baltimore • 28 • Age 25 Fantasy OWNED 19% Though there's as much of a case to make for the White Sox's James McCann, who himself is only 66 percent owned, Pedro Severino's production has gone completely ignored at a position where so many are desperate for offense. Even with the recent promotion of Chance Sisco, Severino has only become more entrenched behind the plate, starting four straight and nine of the past 12, and with two hits and a homer Wednesday, the 25-year-old is batting .278 with what would be about a 25-homer pace assuming a full year of full-time duty. What's more is the batted ball data suggests he's actually had bad luck.

Winners Trevor Bauer SP CLE Cleveland • 47 • Age 28 Can we stop worrying about Trevor Bauer now? For all of his inconsistencies this season, he's down to a 3.55 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, which is plenty good enough, particularly in this pitching landscape, for a guy on pace for more than 220 innings and 250 strikeouts. He said after Wednesday's 12-strikeout gem that he "finally felt like [himself]" after contending with some "physical limitations" over the past few weeks. Didi Gregorius SS NYY N.Y. Yankees • 18 • Age 29 Though the Yankees' initial plan was to sit Didi Gregorius once a series as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery, the 29-year-old has now started six of the team's past seven games. The other half of the battle is, of course, producing, and he took a step in the right direction there, too, going 3 for 5 with a home run Wednesday. Zac Gallen SP MIA Miami • 52 • Age 23 Somebody in the Marlins starting rotation will have to cede his spot to Caleb Smith the next time through, but Zac Gallen, who may well be the most talented of the bunch, made a strong case Wednesday that it shouldn't be him. The final line — three earned runs in five innings — was less than amazing, but that's only because he ran into some trouble the third time through the lineup. He began his day with five one-hit innings, striking out eight. Dominic Smith 1B NYM N.Y. Mets • 22 • Age 24 Making his third straight start for the Mets, Dominic Smith homered for the third straight game. The problem is that he started only one of the team's previous seven games. Maybe the Mets are finally beginning to recognize the impact he has whenever he's in the lineup, showing good contact skills with improved power and impressive plate discipline, but I hesitate to put in a claim for him just yet.