The combination of the Super Two "deadline," and the rule limiting teams to 13 pitchers on their active rosters meant that the past few days have seen a flurry of top prospect call-ups. Scott White broke down what to expect from Riley Greene, Alex Kirilloff, C.J. Abrams, and the rest Monday morning, but the most exciting of the bunch, at least in my eyes, was Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz.

Before the season, I made a lofty comp for Cruz: Aaron Judge. I'm not saying Cruz is going to challenge for the NL MVP this season, or anything, but I couldn't get the Judge comp out of my head all spring. Like Judge, looking at the box score just doesn't quite capture the experience of seeing him in action, especially based on their minor-league numbers – Cruz has put up a decent .275/.341/.458 line in the minors, eerily similar to Judge's .270/.365/.450 line in his time in the minors.

Cruz is practically Judge-ian in stature, too, standing 6-foot-7, making him the tallest shortstop in major-league history. And with that huge frame comes similar raw power – his 118.2 mph max exit velocity in just nine plate appearances was the 11th highest in baseball last season. One thing Cruz has on Judge is speed, however – he also has 33 steals in 159 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

Cruz is capable of feats few other players in the league are capable of, and he put the whole package on display in his season debut Monday against the Cubs. In just the first five innings of the game, in fact, he had the hardest-hit ball, the fastest-thrown ball, and the fastest sprint speed of any Pirates player this season. And, you know, for the things Fantasy players actually care about, he went 2 for 5 with a double, four RBI, and two runs scored.

It's not unreasonable to expect some growing pains for Cruz, like we've seen from the likes of Jarred Kelenic, Jo Adell, and other top prospects in recent years. However, Cruz has legitimately elite tools with an improving feel for the game, and the upside is obvious. You should always be willing to bet on upside, which makes Cruz a must-roster player in all formats anywhere he is available.

Here are the other players I'm considering adding based on Monday's action:

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.