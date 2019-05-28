Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Oscar Mercado, Addison Russell, and Winners and Losers from Monday

For two months we've been telling you, "It's early, be patient." No more. While Memorial Day is certainly not the specific date that baseball numbers become real, it's a fine time to start taking them seriously. Every team has played at least 50 games and some have now played more than a third of their season. Not everything that's happened so far will continue throughout the year, but it's perfectly acceptable to start treating many players like they are who they are.

For players like Joey Votto and Daniel Murphy, that may mean cutting bait. At least it might have a week ago. Votto has 10 hits and one strikeout over the last four days. Murphy has redeemed himself as well, with a .360/.429/.600 slash line over the past week, but half of those starts came against the Orioles. I've dropped both in 10-team leagues (no one has picked them up) and I'll be watching both this week to see if they're truly back or what they've been for most of 2019.

For others like Cole Hamels and Andrew Benintendi, it may be time to send them to the bench, at least until they show you some sign of life. At least Benintendi stole his seventh base on Monday. Hamels was lit up by an Astros lineup that included Robinson Chirinos, Jack Mayfield, Tyler White, Derek Fisher and Jake Marisnick.

While these specific players may not be on your roster, at the very least know that you're no longer overreacting by reacting to 2019 numbers. Players should now be in midseason form.

Four to add from Monday

Yonny Chirinos (61%) - Chirinos struck out seven Blue Jays across five shutout innings and now owns a 2.91 ERA. In the month of May he threw 24.2 innings, won two games, and posted a 2.91 ERA. While he may not officially be a starter, those are good starter numbers. He should be close to universally owned.

Oscar Mercado (32%) - An injury scare may have gotten Mercado going as he has four hits in two games since returning and stole his first two bases of the season on Monday. Mercado played 162 games at Triple-A and hit .281 with 51 stolen bases, so at the very least there is serious categories league appeal here. Also, the rest of the Indians outfield has largely been a disaster.

Ryan Pressly (29%) - Yes, Pressly lost his record scoreless streak last week. But I'm not sure how he's not owned in every single category league. He's now thrown 47.2 innings for the Astros the last two seasons. He owns a 0.57 ERA and a 0.59 WHIP with 59 strikeouts and five walks.

Addison Russell (9%) - Russell is second base eligible, plays on a great offense, and has six hits (including two home runs) in his last three games. There's not a ton of upside here, but he should be owned in a lot more than 9% of leagues.

Monday's Winners and Losers

Winners

Clint Frazier - Frazier homered again on Monday and now owns a .385/.448/.923 slash line over the past week. He's once again near must-start and may give the Yankees a tough decision once everyone is healthy.

Sonny Gray - A lot of people started Gray this week because of a two-start week, but he looks like more than a streamer. He owns the highest strikeout rate of his career, and in his last three starts he's struck out 23 hitters in 17 innings.

Austin Meadows - Is there any hotter hitter in baseball? He has seven hits in his last two games. He's hitting .392 with nine home runs and five stolen bases since April 9. It's becoming harder to doubt Meadows' star status.

Mallex Smith - It's been a miserable season for Smith, but he had a pair of hits and stole four bases on Monday. They were his first stolen bases in more than a month, and hopefully a sign of things to come.

Shawn Armstrong - With Mychal Givens out of the closer role, Armstrong stepped up on Monday and earned his first save of the season. He's been mostly terrible this year, but I'll definitely be watching to see if he gets the next save opportunity.

Losers

Aaron Sanchez - Sanchez has battled blister issues for the past few years and left Monday's start with a nail avulsion. I can't imagine trusting him in any format moving forward.

Javier Baez - If you strike out five times, you go in the losers section. Those are the rules. Baez has 15 strikeouts in his last 26 plate appearances. It's worth wondering if he's fully healthy or just in a mini-slump.

Chris Bassitt - Bassitt got off to a very hot start to the season but he's now allowed eight runs in his last 8.2 innings. His ERA is still 3.27, which tells you how good he was before his last two starts, but he doesn't have the track record to trust him the way he's going right now.