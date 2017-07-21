Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Patrick Corbin, Gregory Polanco highlight list of household names to add
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established names who remain underowned heading into the weekend.
If you're looking to make a big splash on waivers, this might not be the best day for it. There's no obvious closer change to go target – apologies to all of you who picked up Brett Cecil and had to endure Thursday's mess – and there weren't any call-ups or injuries to note in Thursday's action either.
So, if you've got a big need or a lot of FAAB money burning a hole in your pocket, it might be in your best interest to keep the powder dry and wait until the weekend to spend it. For Friday, we've got some useful players, to be sure, and some who can even be difference makers, but these are also names you know.You've seen them on wai vers for weeks, and you've passed over them for a reason. These five names won't win your league, but if you need immediate help, they can provide that.
They just aren't the most exciting options you'll ever find on waivers.
|83%
Gregory Polanco Pittsburgh RF
|At this point, there's no reason for Gregory Polanco to not be owned in every league. He struggled for the first few months of the season – a shoulder injury in spring training seems like a pretty good excuse there – but has been red-hot for long enough now to make him worth owning in all formats. His season-long line of .268/.322/.425 is nothing to write home about, but Polanco is 10 for 27 since the All-Star break, and has hit .390 with a 1.054 OPS in the month of July. You'd like to see him run more – just three steals since May 1 – but Polanco is still an elite talent, and he has seemingly fixed whatever issues plagued him early in the season. Go get him where he's available.
|53%
Patrick Corbin Arizona SP
|Like Polanco, one bad stretch seems to have soured many Fantasy players on Corbin, who still sports a middling 4.43 ERA and 1.496 ERA. However, of the 56 runs he has given up this season, 31 came in a six-start stretch from May 6 through June 2. He had a 2.29 ERA to open the season before that stretch, and after posting his sixth quality start in his last eight trips to the mound, Corbin has a 3.04 ERA since that disastrous stretch. With 53 strikeouts and only 12 walks in this most recent stretch, Corbin has been more reliable than his overall numbers indicate.
|44%
Hunter Renfroe San Diego RF
|Once upon a time, just getting to 30 homers was enough to make a player Fantasy relevant, but we're in a different world these days. With seemingly every middle infielder popping 20 homers, empty power doesn't have the draw it once did. This helps explain why Hunter Renfroe finds himself owned in less than 50 percent of CBSSports.com leagues, despite posting a near-35-homer pace as a rookie. His .231 average is especially draining, and if he can't improve that, he'll remain just a fringe option. On the other hand, he has just a .275 BABIP, a sign that Renfroe could have better days ahead. His power is real, and if he gets that batting average to .250 or .260, you're looking at a much more useful piece. In five-outfielder leagues, Renfroe is worth a spot on your roster.
|32%
Lucas Duda N.Y. Mets 1B
|As with Renfroe, Lucas Duda also has the look of a somewhat empty source of power, but he might be an even better option for a second-half breakout. His 17 homers have come in just 69 games, and his whopping 44.5 percent hard-hit rate backs it up. Platoon issues abound – as well as questions about whether he will be traded – but it's hard to ignore what Duda is doing at this point. He has yet to post an OPS below .860 in a month this season, making him a fine streaming option at either corner infield or utility.
|17%
Denard Span San Francisco CF
|We'll go in the opposite direction here, with a player who isn't just giving you empty power. Denard Span isn't the dynamic all-around player he once was, but he's been a top-30 outfielder in both points and category-based formats over the last 28 days, while hitting .315 in that span. He still has excellent plate discipline, but won't give you much beyond that batting average and some runs. Still, in an era when power isn't hard to find and strikeouts abound, batting average help has plenty of value. Don't overlook him.
