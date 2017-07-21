Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Patrick Corbin, Gregory Polanco highlight list of household names to add

If you're looking to make a big splash on waivers, this might not be the best day for it. There's no obvious closer change to go target – apologies to all of you who picked up Brett Cecil and had to endure Thursday's mess – and there weren't any call-ups or injuries to note in Thursday's action either.

So, if you've got a big need or a lot of FAAB money burning a hole in your pocket, it might be in your best interest to keep the powder dry and wait until the weekend to spend it. For Friday, we've got some useful players, to be sure, and some who can even be difference makers, but these are also names you know.You've seen them on wai vers for weeks, and you've passed over them for a reason. These five names won't win your league, but if you need immediate help, they can provide that.

They just aren't the most exciting options you'll ever find on waivers.