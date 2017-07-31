Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Picking up pieces from trade deadline, and buying into Luis Castillo and Kevin Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the heart of the waiver wire for the weekend.
We'll have ongoing coverage of the trade deadline's biggest moves all day Monday, but don't be surprised if there isn't a ton of action. We've already seen some big moves go down in the week leading up to the deadline, and there are only a few big names left on the market.
Sunday's Jonathan Lucroy trade to the Colorado Rockies got its own stand-alone piece, but that wasn't the only relevant deal to go through over the weekend. Let's take a look at some of the Fantasy fallout of some of the other moves before looking at the rest of the weekend's waiver-wire must-adds.
Detroit Tigers acquire Jeimer Candelaria and Isaac Paredes; Chicago Cubs acquire Justin Wilson and Alex Avila
- We'll see if Candelario gets the call for the Tigers soon, because it doesn't look like he has much left to prove in Triple-A. He has spent 157 games at Triple-A Iowa of the Pacific Coast League, hitting .298/.388/.524, with 21 homers and 49 doubles. With the way the ball is traveling in the majors, he could have 25-homer upside as a big-leaguer, but the Tigers will have to make a decision to play him over
Nicholas Castellanos
if we are going to see him this season.
- If we ever see Paredes in the majors, it won't be for quite some time. He might be worth owning in Dynasty leagues, because his .264/.343/.401 line is more impressive when you consider he is an 18-year-old in full-season A-Ball.
- Wilson will be a setup man in Chicago, and should be a very good one, but won't have much Fantasy value in that role. Go ahead and drop him.
- Just what we needed, a Fantasy relevant catcher losing his job. Avila should back up Willson Contreras , but the Cubs have been very willing to play Contreras nearly every day because he has been one of their best players this season. Don't expect Avila to play much.
-
Shane Greene
has to be the favorite for saves in Detroit with Wilson out of the picture. He has struggled with his command, walking 4.8 per nine this season, but he nonetheless has a 2.74 ERA thanks to good homer prevention numbers, as well as 9.8 K/9. He's worth an add in Roto leagues.
New York Mets acquire A.J. Ramos to N.Y. Mets; Miami Marlins acquire Merandy Gonzalez and Ricardo Cespedes
- Ramos may just end up a closer again, with
Addison Reed
apparently heading to the Red Sox. Ramos is a bit shaky at times, with command that can come and go, but he has a career 2.82 ERA with well over a strikeout per inning. Ramos should remain Fantasy relevant with Reed going, so let's hope you didn't give up on him just yet.
- Cespedes and Gonzalez might be top-10 prospects in the Marlins system, which probably says more about the state of the Marlins' system than anything else. Gonzalez may see Double-A before the end of the season, while Cespedes looks to be two-to-three years away, in a best-case scenario. Neither has much value, even in Dynasty formats.
|68%
Luis Castillo Cincinnati SP
|We're not going to tell you again: Luis Castillo is the real deal. He has a 3.56 ERA through eight starts, despite every start coming against a top-12 team in OPS. He sustains his high-90's velocity deep into starts with ease, and has two swing-and-miss pitches in his slider and changeup. You missed out on a two-start week that saw him allow just four runs in 13 innings to the Yankees and Marlins, and thing should get easier with the Cardinals and Padres on the way for his next two. After making it through that treacherous stretch, Castillo looks like a must-start pitcher to me.
|58%
Kevin Gausman Baltimore SP
|Kevin Gausman may be frustrating, but he's not particularly tough to figure out; when he has the feel for his split-change, he's a good pitcher. In his first 15 starts, Gausman used the splitter more than 20 percent of the time only three times, and got rocked to the run of a 6.60 ERA. In eight starts since, he has thrown the splitter more than 25 percent of the time six times, and has a 3.35 ERA, with his swinging strike rate spiking from eight to 14 percent. We saw a similar trend last season, when Gausman posted a 3.10 ERA over 15 starts after the All-Star break. He may not be reliable overall, but it's hard to consider benching Gausman at this point.
|48%
Trevor Rosenthal St. Louis RP
|If you want to wait until the deadline passes to see how the league-wide game of bullpen musical chairs shakes out, I don't blame you. But, if you are entering Week 18 with Addison Reed or Justin Wilson in your starting lineup, I also wouldn't blame you if you were looking for immediate help. Rosenthal could provide that. The Cardinals' bullpen has been a major point of weakness, but he has picked up the last two saves for them, and has been nearly unhittable lately, allowing only two runs on six hits in 12 1/3 innings in July, with 20 strikeouts. Rosenthal is as unreliable as relievers come, seemingly, but he's going to rack up strikeouts in the ninth inning, and should be worth owning moving forward.
|7%
Ketel Marte Arizona SS
|Here's one for you deep-league players. Ketel Marte was a big disappointment in 2016, as his plate discipline collapsed and he didn't do enough else well to make up for it. However, he is still a career .321/.370/.457 hitter in his Triple-A career, and has 30-steal potential over a full season. With Chris Owings going down with a finger injury, Marte should continue to see regular playing time, and he is hitting .273 over his last 10 games. If you need help at shortstop, Marte could provide it.
-
