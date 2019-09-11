Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Promoted prospects Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis will play, but will they matter?

The biggest story from Tuesday was of course Christian Yelich's fractured kneecap, and you can read all about potential replacements for him here.

But the second-biggest story was the debut of Kyle Lewis, who followed the lead of Nico Hoerner just a day earlier with a headline-grabbing performance.

Starting in right field, Lewis hit his first career home run. It went an estimated 426 feet and was the hardest-hit ball for the Mariners all night.

Starting at shortstop for the Cubs just a day earlier, Hoerner collected three hits, including a triple, and four RBI. He got his name chanted by the road crowd and was trending far and wide on Twitter.

Both authored cool moments for sure, but does either have enough of those in store for the final 2 1/2 weeks of the regular season? I have my doubts.

It's not that they don't have the opportunity. Hoerner is likely to stick at shortstop with Javier Baez having suffered a season-ending injury, and the Mariners have struggled to fill out their outfield since losing Mitch Haniger and Domingo Santana. It's not that they don't have upside. Both are former first-round picks, with Lewis having gone 11th overall in 2016, and both have some prospect shine.

But their production at the minor-league level was ... lacking, to put it kindly. Hoerner hit all of three home runs in 288 at-bats at Double-A this year. He has a great contact rate and some hope for more power in the future, but only those in the most desperate of circumstances would be taking a glass-half-full approach to him now. Lewis, meanwhile, had his minor-league career sidetracked at the start by a torn ACL, so it's impressive he's already progressed to this point. But he slugged .398 at Double-A Arkansas this year, striking out 152 times in 457 at-bats.

Again, none of this is to say neither will go on to have a great career. But neither deserves the benefit of the doubt either and won't have enough time to win you over this year.