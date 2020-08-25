Watch Now: Highlights: Reds at Brewers ( 1:55 )

The Braves have an opening in their starting rotation Tuesday against the Yankees, when it just so happens top pitching prospect Ian Anderson will be on regular rest. Therefore ...

Anderson is indeed getting the call to start Tuesday's game — it's been confirmed — making him the latest in a parade of prospect call-ups. Is fatigue setting in yet? Should we be pursuing him with the same gusto? The answers aren't so straightforward.

Nobody's suggesting Anderson isn't of genuine prospect caliber. Most publications ranked him in the top 50 coming into the season, and he has been a fixture on top 100 lists since the Braves selected him third overall in 2016. It's just that we don't have any insight into the sort of progress he has made at minor-league camp, and the last time we did have insight into his progress, he seemed like he still had a ways to go.

Consider that the Braves have been without four-fifths of their intended starting rotation virtually all season and are only now calling him up. If they themselves were sure he was ready, he would have been up weeks ago.

Still, I could have said the same about Triston McKenzie, who hadn't even pitched in an actual game since 2018, and look how his debut went Saturday. Starting pitcher is a need for everybody, and Anderson will be a much more expensive pickup if it's in reaction to an impressive debut. I'm not saying adding him now is a high-probability play, but it's a calculated gamble if you have a roster spot to play with.

And after a quiet Monday, when few players emerged beyond the nine highlighted from the weekend, it makes Anderson the most attractive new pickup off the waiver wire.