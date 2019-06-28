Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Prospects Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay get the call; Aaron Nola, Edwin Diaz highlight winners and losers

The biggest prospect news from Thursday is the impending promotion of Brendan McKay, a high-end hurler for the Rays who is deserving of a pickup in Fantasy even though there are some unusual circumstances surrounding his promotion. You can read all about those here.

What may turn out to be even more impactful for Fantasy players, though, is the return of Keston Hiura, who looked like he was just beginning to find himself in the big leagues while filling in for an injured Travis Shaw in May. Turns out a strained wrist wasn't Shaw's only problem. Just as evident after the IL stint as before it is that the dude's forgotten how to hit, striking out at a ghastly rate of 33 percent. And so the Brewers decided to pull the ol' switcheroo, sending Shaw down in favor of the 22-year-old first-rounder who was putting up these numbers at Triple-A:

View Profile Keston Hiura MIL • 2B • 18 BA .329 HR 19 SB 7 OPS 1.088 AB 213

Hiura is a natural with the bat, and the way he ended his first major-league stint going 7 for 21 with three homers in final five games has me convinced he's going to hit the ground running this time around.

Second base might be one of the few positions where there's genuine need in standard Fantasy leagues, which is probably why Hiura's ownership rate has remained above 50 percent. Maybe in a points league where you're having to devote so much of your bench to pitching, you might not be able to swing it, but everywhere else, he's must-add — preferable even to Cavan Biggio and Jonathan Villar.

Thursday's top adds Four players to add Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Taylor LF LAD L.A. Dodgers • 3 • Age 28 OWNED 49% I wouldn't say he's the top priority off the waiver wire today (see above ... and below), but Chris Taylor is just a year removed from being a staple in Fantasy lineups and is doing some special things filling in for Corey Seager now. His 4-for-5 performance Thursday, albeit at Coors Field, makes him 18 for 35 (.514) with three homers and two steals in his past 10 games, so chances are you could use him at one of the three positions where he's eligible. Kyle Tucker RF HOU Houston • 3 • Age 22 OWNED 44% A day of big call-ups has me mulling who's next, and considering Yordan Alvarez had to leave Thursday's game with discomfort in his knee, why not the guy who has put up Alvarez-like numbers at the same Triple-A affiliate since May 1? The injury doesn't sound like a big deal, but Alvarez will undergo further testing. Even if it's a day-to-day thing, the Astros might opt to shut him down through the All-Star break. Better too early to Kyle Tucker than too late. Scott Oberg RP COL Colorado • 45 • Age 29 OWNED 21% With another four-run meltdown Thursday against the Dodgers, Wade Davis has allowed 12 earned runs in his his past eight appearances, his ERA ballooning to 6.00. Meanwhile, Scott Oberg, who filled in at closer while Davis was sidelined by a strained oblique, struck out the side in a perfect eighth inning and sports a 2.04 ERA. The ol' switcheroo! Dominic Smith 1B NYM N.Y. Mets • 22 • Age 24 Fantasy OWNED 11% The daily Dominic Smith watch saw him start for the fourth consecutive game Thursday, and even though his home run streak was snapped at three consecutive games, the kind of numbers he has put up in a part-time role are deserving of us all jumping the gun and assuming the left field job is his now. Well, maybe not in shallower leagues, but if you have a spot to play with, there are worse gambles.

Winners Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Nola SP PHI Philadelphia • 27 • Age 26 After striking out 10 over eight one-run innings against the Marlins last time out, Aaron Nola struck out 10 over seven one-hit innings against what's a pretty good offensive club Thursday. The swinging-strike rate is still down, but he says he's doing a better job getting ahead in the count (his first-pitch strike rate is way down this year) and deserves the benefit of the doubt in a league short on aces. Zack Wheeler SP NYM N.Y. Mets • 45 • Age 29 An up-and-down 2019 is back on the upswing for Zack Wheeler, who delivered a second straight gem Thursday at the Phillies. His seven strikeouts over six two-hit innings give him 12 of 13 starts with at least six innings, and he's had more than a strikeout per inning in six of them. Almost makes the 4.51 ERA seem not so bad. Griffin Canning SP LAA L.A. Angels • 47 • Age 23 Griffin Canning would have the fourth-best swinging strike rate in baseball if he had the innings to qualify, but a vulnerability to the long ball has stifled enthusiasm in Fantasy. He allowed two more Thursday, but that's all he allowed over six innings. And despite an ERA approaching 4.00, he sports a WHIP south of 1.00. Max Muncy 1B LAD L.A. Dodgers • 13 • Age 28 Max Muncy homered twice Thursday to further entrench himself as an OPS monster in the heart of one of the deepest lineups in baseball. He may have started out in a platoon role, but he has started all but five games since the start of May and actually has better numbers against lefties than righties so far.