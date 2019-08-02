Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Prospects like Trent Grisham and Dustin May could factor

Well, that's not going to cut it.

Danny Salazar made his not-so-triumphant return Thursday -- an event almost two years in the making -- and ... yeah, it was bad.

The line -- two earned runs with three walks and two strikeouts in four innings -- doesn't even do it justice. His average fastball velocity was nearly 10 mph lower than the last time we saw him on a major-league mound. It's a wonder he got anybody out.

Apparently, he was dealing with a groin injury that impacted his delivery, and it's true that reports of his velocity during his rehab assignment, while discouraging, weren't that bad. Still, whatever hopes you might have had for the 29-year-old, whose high strikeout rates once made him a Fantasy darling, were effectively quashed. His usefulness was always a long shot after a lengthy rehabilitation for a shoulder injury, but in this pitching environment, hopes springs eternal.

Speaking of long shots, Asher Wojciechowski himself had a discouraging start (four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings) after back-to-back brilliant ones. He was apparently dealing with a hip issue, though. I have more hope for him than Salazar since the stuff has looked pretty good during his whole stint in the majors this year, but ...

Oh, whatever. Pitching stinks. Maybe we can find some hitters to cheer us up.