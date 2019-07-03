Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Rafael Devers, Jesus Luzardo plus winners and losers from Tuesday

I talked a lot about rookies in Tuesday's waiver wire column, but we have a couple left to discuss. Both pitched on Tuesday with mixed results.

Jose Urquidy made his debut and struck out four Rockies in 3.2 innings at Coors Field. While it wasn't a particularly good start, it's certainly not bad considering how absurd Coors Field has been this season. Urquidy is still owned in just 12% of leagues and that feels too low as long as he has a chance to remain in the Astros rotation.

Jesus Luzardo was supposed to be making his way toward his debut with another start in Triple-A. The hope was that he would build up close to 90 pitches. Instead he left after 45 pitches due to lat tightness. He's absolutely dominated at every stop this season and has immense potential. I'm still holding on to him as a stash, but this could delay his arrival.

Five to add from Tuesday

Danny Jansen (26%) -- Jansen collected three hits and homered on Tuesday. He now has 10 hits and three home runs in his past seven games. He hasn't struck out once in that stretch. As bad as Jansen has been, he should now be considered must-own in any two-catcher or AL-Only league.

Jose Martinez (36%) -- Martinez broke out of his funk with a pair of home runs on Tuesday night and looks like a regular for the Cardinals. He's a career .305 hitter who has slotted near the top of the order as of late. He should be owned in any five-outfielder league or any league where you need a corner infielder.

Roenis Elias (50%) -- Elias picked up his 11th save on Tuesday, and it's getting harder to imagine Hunter Strickland or anyone else taking this job away from him. Elias has allowed one run in his past nine outings. He's whiffed 11 batters and walked just two over that stretch. He should be owned in any categories league.

Yuli Gurriel (65%) -- Yuli Gurriel had three hits and a pair of homers on Tuesday and is now officially on fire. Gurriel has a .414/.452/1.034 slash line since June 23 with four home runs and just one strikeout. He does not look someone who intends to share playing time with Yordan Alvarez or Kyle Tucker.

Franklin Barreto (9%) -- Barreto is taking over as the Athletics starting second baseman. He has dominated Triple-A and has a very interesting power/speed profile despite his miserable showing at the major league level. He's worth an add in any deeper league where you need a middle infielder.

Tuesday's Winners and Losers

Winners

Rafael Devers -- Devers hit two home runs and now ranks as the No. 2 third baseman in Rotisserie leagues this season. There is a little bit of regression coming, but he looks like a very solid top-10 third baseman.

Aaron Nola -- Remember when we were worried about Aaron Nola? In his past three starts he's struck out 28 and allowed one earned run across 23 innings. He's back in the ace tier.

Patrick Corbin -- Remember when we were worried about Patrick Corbin? In his past three starts he's struck out 24 batters and allowed three earned runs across 21 innings. Like Nola, he's fine.

Evan Longoria -- Longoria hit a pair or home runs and now has his three in past two games. I'm still not interested in him in most mixed leagues.

Adalberto Mondesi -- Mondesi returned from the injured list and homered in his first game back. Get him back in your lineup.

Adam Frazier -- It's getting harder to ignore Frazier. He now has nine hits in his past two games.

Losers

Trevor Bauer -- So Bauer hasn't quite figured it out yet. He allowed 11 hits and five runs to the Royals on Tuesday. Hopefully the All-Star break gets him right. The positive is he's only walked four in his past 25.2 innings.

Jake Odorizzi -- I didn't really buy Odorizzi's breakout, so this stretch is very concerning. He's now allowed 17 runs in his past four starts. He still owns a 3.15 ERA, but his SIERA is 4.24. You can't start him right now.

Andrew Benintendi -- Benintendi's struggles continued on Tuesday with three strikeouts in a hitless night. He's been sitting against lefties lately, which only makes things worse. Like Bauer, I'm hopeful the All Star break will help him clear his head.