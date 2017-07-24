Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Red Sox prospect Rafael Devers the top priority

As we approach the trade deadline -- one week from today! -- this is supposed to be the time of year for analyzing trades. Instead it's been more about projecting prospects. First Yoan Moncada, and now 20-year-old phenom Rafael Devers.

Chris Towers wrote about Devers on Sunday and made an excellent point about the power increase prospects are seeing when they reach the major leagues. That's pretty exciting for a player who has already hit 20 home runs and 20 doubles this season:

Devers has developed into one of the best power hitters in the minors, swatting 20 homers and 20 doubles this season. The homers represent a career-high, and they suggest he could be an elite power hitter in the majors, too. We've seen a power spike in MLB over the last two seasons, and it has resulted in a strange phenomenon – young hitters are producing more power in the majors than they did in the minors. Judge and Cody Bellinger are the most obvious examples, seeing their ISOs jump .113 and .107 points from their time in the minors in 2016 to their time in the majors this season, and it's not a coincidence. The ball is traveling further in the majors, and it's making the jump from Triple-A to MLB a bit easier to manage.

Devers' ownership has already spiked to 56 percent overnight, and it should keep climbing. Last week I talked about how Yoan Moncada was more desirable in Rotisserie formats because of his speed and strikeout issues. Devers doesn't really have either of those, but that doesn't necessarily mean he won't struggle like Moncada has.

I'd happily spend 20 percent of my FAAB in any format on Devers with the hope that his good contact skills and developing power translate immediately. You need difference makers down the stretch in Fantasy baseball, and Devers could be just that.

Here's the rest of Monday's waiver wire: