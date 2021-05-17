It's never a welcome sight: your second-rounder skipping around while clutching the hand that just took a 90 mph missile off it. And then you hold your breath for the next 90 minutes waiting to hear what the X-ray would reveal -- in this case, a fracture.

But it could be worse for Corey Seager. Surgery isn't required, which means the typical 4-to-6-week timetable for a broken bone will apply, with several sources sounding hopeful it'll be on the earlier end of that spectrum. Me, I'd count it as a win if he's back before the All-Star break.

Regardless of how much time he misses, you'll need someone to fill in at shortstop, and for all the talk of depth at the position coming into the year, the waiver wire has been mostly picked clean. Here are a few suggestions:

Who can you look at to replace Corey Seager in the short term? We break it down on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The most obvious choice to pick up is Wander Franco, if he's still available. The top prospect is the only one on this list with a chance to be as good as Seager, if not better, and could be up any day now. But of course, he can't be the only shortstop you're rostering unless you're intending to take a zero at the position.

Nico Hoerner is surprisingly available given how productive he was before straining his forearm and landing on the IL. He returned this weekend after a minimal stay. He's an average-first kind of hitter but showed flashes of power in both spring training and the minors this year, all while being fairly aggressive on the base paths.

Speaking of flashes of power, Brandon Crawford has been surprisingly productive in that area despite his punishing home venue, having already homered nine times. I'm skeptical he'll be able to maintain close to that pace, but he's a former 20-homer guy and has been putting the ball in the air more this year. Sometimes, you just ride the hot hand and hope for the best.

Jorge Polanco has become something of a hot-hand play himself after a miserable start to the season. Ditto Gavin Lux, who's directly replacing Seager in the Dodgers lineup, sliding over from second base. Hoerner is my top choice to replace Seager (after Franco, of course), with Josh Rojas a close second, but the other three have some merit. If you have to go even deeper, Andrelton Simmons (19 percent rostered) will at least put the bat on the ball. Here's hoping he gets hot for you.

Let's see who else is emerging on the waiver wire ...

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.