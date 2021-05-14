So Logan Gilbert's MLB debut didn't quite go quite as we hoped, huh? Gilbert lasted just four innings against lowly Cleveland, allowing four runs on five hits, including a pair of homers to take the loss. Given that we had touted Gilbert as a must-add pitcher on waivers this week, is he still with adding, or even worse, worth dropping if you already did add him?

I definitely wouldn't say so. Sure, the outing wasn't exactly what you wanted from Gilbert, who gave up seven hard-hit balls on 13 batted balls, including homers to Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes. But there were definitely plenty of positives to take away from this start despite the so-so results. Specifically with regards to his fastball.

Gilbert has added velocity over the years, but even knowing that, it was a surprise to see him reach 97 mph and average 94.7 with the pitch -- scouting reports indicated he typically sits in the 93-94 range. Maybe he was just extra amped up for his big-league debut -- and even with the velocity, he gave up an average exit velocity of 93.2 mph on eight batted balls with the pitch, so it wasn't all good news. Still, Gilbert showed more than expected in that regard, at least.

The secondary pitches weren't quite as eye-opening. He didn't even throw a changeup, although that could be a reason to be somewhat optimistic. In his first start, Gilbert didn't show us everything he's got, and he threw his fastball 61% of the time, a surprisingly high mark for someone with such good secondary pitches. Moving forward, I think we'll see him mix the slider, curve and changeup in more, and he'll benefit from that when he does.

All in all, I was pretty impressed with Gilbert despite his struggles. The command was there, as expected, and he'll benefit from getting a bit more comfortable and trusting his secondary pitches more moving forward. Don't drop him because of this outing, and I would still make an effort to add him wherever he's available -- ahead of any player below unless you really have a specific need.

Here are the rest of the waiver-wire targets from Thursday's games:

