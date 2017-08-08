Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Reynaldo Lopez and Brandon Woodruff add talent to a diluted pitcher pool

Reynaldo Lopez isn't up yet, so why add him now?

Because we have every reason to believe he will be up, most likely for his next turn this weekend. General manager Rick Hahn dropped some serious hints at a sabermetrics seminar Saturday, saying Lopez was "forcing the issue" and to "ask [him about it] on Tuesday," meaning after Lopez's upcoming start Sunday.

Lopez ended up allowing four earned runs over five innings in that start, but he also struck out nine. It wasn't a great departure from his recent work, which has now yielded a 2.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings over eight starts.

But why would this stint in the majors be any different from his previous stint last year with the Washington Nationals , when he compiled a 4.91 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 appearances, six of them starts? Yeah, maybe it won't, but Lopez can hit 100 mph without the major control issues you so often see from that phenotype.

In an era when worthwhile starting pitching is the scarcest of commodities, you have to be proactive when new talent enters the pool.

2017 minors







Reynaldo Lopez CHW SP 3.79 ERA 1.24 WHIP 3.6 BB/9 9.7 K/9

Among other recent pitcher call-ups, Lopez's closest comparison is probably Luis Castillo , who has had his ups and downs across nine major-league starts, but his ownership in CBS Sports leagues is up to 72 percent and rising. If you regret passing up on him, you'll want to take a flier on Lopez.

Friday at Tampa Bay Rays







Brandon Woodruff MIL SP 6 1/3 IP 7 H 0 ER 6 K

Brandon Woodruff 's promotion didn't get much fanfare, in part because he had a 4.46 ERA and 1.35 WHIP at Triple-A, but his debut Friday went about as swimmingly as one could, serving as a reminder that, just a year ago, he was emerging as a top prospect, compiling a 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings at Double-A (i.e., somewhere other than Colorado Springs). If you cut Woodruff some slack for his home venue at Triple-A, you can see how the 24-year-old with a Jimmy Nelson-like profile could make a real contribution down the stretch, provided he overtakes Brent Suter .

2017 season







Chase Anderson MIL SP 2.89 ERA 1.11 WHIP 2.7 BB/9 8.5 K/9

Woodruff isn't the top Milwaukee Brewers pitcher to add right now, though. Chase Anderson 's ownership has slipped to 75 percent during his time away with an oblique injury, but he'll begin a rehab assignment Tuesday and is maybe just a week away from returning. In terms of Head-to-Head points per game, he slots between Jose Berrios and Carlos Carrasco this year -- having compiled a 1.30 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in his last seven starts -- and the breakthrough appears to be legitimate, fueled by improved velocity and an increased reliance on both his curveball and changeup.

2017 season







Sean Doolittle WAS RP 3.56 ERA 0.82 WHIP 1.8 BB/9 11.6 K/9

Heath Cummings highlighted a pair of newly appointed closers in Monday's Waiver Wire, but the most attractive of all is Sean Doolittle , who may be more owned than both Arodys Vizcaino and Blake Treinen but, at 64 percent, is still under-owned given his specific circumstances. He's closing for one of the best teams in baseball, and unlike some of the others who came before him, he actually profiles for the role, having produced a FIP (2.88) on par with Wade Davis and Brad Brach . Doolittle was emerging as a front-line closer back in 2014, before injuries derailed him, and he has so far kept Minnesota Twins All-Star Brandon Kintzler , acquired at the deadline, confined to seventh-inning duty.

2017 season







Matt Belisle MIN RP 4.43 ERA 1.30 WHIP 3.8 BB/9 7.5 K/9

From maybe the best new closer option to maybe the worst, Matt Belisle 's 9 percent ownership makes him nonetheless worth mentioning here. Manager Paul Molitor has insisted he'll play the matchups with Kintzler out of the picture, but so far Belisle is 2 for 2 in receiving save opportunities (and Taylor Rogers , the left-hander, didn't even appear in Monday's game). Belisle doesn't have the stuff or the stats of a closer, but he does have 15 straight scoreless appearances. Saves are saves, right?

2017 season







Cameron Maybin LAA CF .238 BA 6 HR 25 SB .707 OPS

Back after missing three weeks with a sprained knee, Cameron Maybin isn't an across-the-board add at what has proven to be a deep position, but he is one of just five players with at least 25 stolen bases this year and one of 11 with at least 20. He deserves to be owned in more than 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues for that reason alone, and in the long run, I think he'll be a plus contributor in batting average as well, being a low fly-ball hitter with good foot speed who routinely sends the ball the opposite way.