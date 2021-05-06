Robbie Ray SP TOR Toronto • #38 • Age: 29 ROSTERED 63% Wednesday at Athletics INN 6 H 6 ER 3 BB 0 K 9 After two straight starts of reaching 98 mph with his fastball, a mark he hadn't hit since 2016, Ray came close to doing it again Wednesday, topping out at 97.6. His average fastball velocity of 95.3 is his highest ever. Most impressively, he got 21 swinging strikes in Wednesday's start. For as hard as he's been throwing and as much success as he's been having, the whiffs had been lacking. He says he's feeling as good as he did in 2017, when he had a 2.89 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 12.1 K/9, and it might be time to believe him.

Bryan Reynolds LF PIT Pittsburgh • #10 • Age: 26 ROSTERED 67% 2021 season AVG .291 HR 3 2B 11 OPS .849 AB 110 K 27 Bryan Reynolds' continued availability is looking like anti-Pirates bias at this point. His home run Wednesday represented his sixth extra-base hit in just five games this month, during which he has raised his batting average to .291, and as good as he is at hitting line drives, his 30.8 percent rate ranking fourth among qualifiers, there isn't much reason to doubt it. Statcast gives him a .296 xBA, and he hit .314 as a rookie two years ago. Chalk last year's disappointment up to 2020 weirdness and recognize that the dude just knows how to hit.

Nate Pearson SP TOR Toronto • #24 • Age: 24 ROSTERED 54% 2021 minors INN 3.2 H 4 ER 1 BB 1 K 8 Nate Pearson made his first start for Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and certainly looked overpowering, if a little inefficient, making it through just 3 2/3 innings on 78 pitches. What makes him worth picking up now is that the Blue Jays have a rotation opening Sunday, which lines up with his next start. He was expected to make the starting rotation this spring before straining his adductor, and while he disappointed in his first major-league showing last year, he still boasts a 98 mph fastball, a wipeout slider and all the upside in the world.

Tyler O'Neill LF STL St. Louis • #27 • Age: 25 ROSTERED 49% 2021 season AVG .250 HR 5 SB 3 OPS .790 AB 72 K 24 Tyler O'Neill went hitless for a second straight game Wednesday, but more notable is that he swiped his third base. While it's a skill he showed a little bit as a minor-leaguer, we haven't seen him do much of it in the majors, but Statcast puts his sprint speed in the 99th percentile. If he's going to run in addition to providing light-tower power, you'll want to buy in now. His 33.3 percent strikeout rate is alarming and makes him far from bust-proof, but his quality of contact gives him a .297 xBA and .640 xSLG so far.

Adbert Alzolay SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26 ROSTERED 32% Wednesday vs. Dodgers INN 5 H 3 ER 2 BB 1 K 7 If you had lingering questions about Adbert Alzolay's legitimacy, this sort of outing against the Dodgers, of all teams, should effectively put them to rest. Once again leaning heavily on his newly developed slider, which he's throwing nearly 50 percent of the time, he got 12 swinging strikes on 79 pitches. His season-long rate is up around 15 percent, which is very much elite, and as efficient as he's been, it stands to reason he'll start working deeper into games eventually. Though his season-long ERA is at 4.50 because of a shaky first start, it's accompanied by a 0.88 WHIP.