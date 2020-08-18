Watch Now: Highlights: Padres at Rangers ( 0:47 )

Seeing as the possible pickups who made the most noise Monday were already featured in the weekend edition of Waiver Wire and the arrival of Tigers pitching prospects Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal was covered separately by Chris Towers, today looks like one of those days when the focus should be more on the players to drop than the players to add.

To that end, I can't see why anybody would stick with Ross Stripling and Griffin Canning.

Ross Stripling LAD • SP • 68 Monday vs. Mariners IP 3 H 8 ER 6 BB 0 K 2 View Profile

Griffin Canning LAA • SP • 47 Monday vs. Giants IP 4.2 H 6 ER 3 BB 0 K 2 View Profile

Both were trendy pickups at one point, hyped even by yours truly. Both looked like they had it all together their first time through the rotation. But it's been all downhill since then — and not just in terms of surrendering runs. Their most effective pitches from previous years are giving them nothing now. Canning has a pretty good excuse for the loss of his slider, having battled an elbow issue in spring training that may be preventing him from snapping it off with conviction now. His swinging strikes with each passing start have gone from 14 to 10 to 7 to 3 to 8, mostly due to the ineffectiveness of that pitch.

Stripling's swinging strikes, meanwhile, have gone from 12 to 5 to 5 to 5 to 1, mostly because his curveball has gone missing. I continued to hold out hope for him in a two-start week that started out with a favorable matchup against the Mariners, but his inability to come through against them Monday makes it crystal clear that he's just not right. As for Canning, I was pretty much over him even before Monday's misery.

By this point, you should be willing to drop either for just about any player who strikes your fancy. Let's review some of the ones who appeal to me.

