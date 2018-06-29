Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ryan Yarbrough and Chris Davis highlight deep-league adds

More: Dynasty risers and fallers | Trusting Jesus Aguilar?

Thursday was a pretty uneventful day, and I can't exactly tell you to add Jesse Winker again (you should). So it's time for another edition of deep-league adds.

I'm looking specifically for guys who are available in at least 80 percent of leagues and have some hope of being worth far more than that ownership for the rest of the season. And the first name on this list is one we never thought would fall to this ownership.

It's not often you find a guy with a 50-homer season in the deep-league piece, but Chris Davis earned it the first two months of the season. On June 11 the lefty slugger was hitting .150 with a .454 OPS. He was easily the worst hitter in baseball and on pace for one of the worst seasons of all time.

Buck Showalter gave Davis 11 days off to work on his swing, and it looks like it may have had a positive impact. Since the hiatus, Davis has three home runs in seven games and has started every day for the Orioles. It's true that his average is still below .200 during that stretch, but at least he's giving us the power we've come to expect.

I'm not here to tell you that the peripherals say Davis is going to be better. His hard contact is down and his ground balls are up. That's especially troubling for a player who is so easily shiftable. But Davis has shown signs of life over the past week and has enormous power upside. I'd add him in any categories league that is 14 teams or deeper, especially if you need home runs.

I understand the hesitance to embrace Ryan Yarbrough. He has eligibility at both starting pitcher and relief pitcher, but his role doesn't seem to fit either. He's more valuable in points leagues (No. 22 RP for the year), but a lot of deep leagues are of the Rotisserie variety. All of those points are valid, but he's still way underowned.

The best person to compare Yarbrough to is Mike Minor. They're both SPARPs, even if Minor is the only one who consistently starts. If you have two top-12 closers, you can ignore these guys but otherwise you need to be keeping tabs on them weekly.

Yarbrough, coming off a good start and facing the Marlins next, needs to be owned and started in most points leagues next week. As for categories leagues, I'd make sure he's owned in all AL-Only leagues and any mixed league with 14 teams or more.

Jorge Bonifacio was reinstated from the disabled list Thursday, and Jorge Polanco is right behind him. Both of these guys were borderline rosterable in a standard CBS league to start the year and way under-owned if they return to form and play every day. Until then, you need to make sure they are owned in anything deeper than a 12-team league regardless of format.

Bonifacio hit 17 home runs in 113 games in 2017 and had a decent run pace as well because he spent a lot of time near the top of the order for the Royals. This team has absolutely nothing to play for and every motivation to see if Bonifacio can continue his development into a solid everyday outfielder.

Polanco showed flashes of speed and power with 13 home runs and 13 steals in 133 games least season. Because of that shortstop eligibility he's probably more impactful in Fantasy even if he doesn't have the pop than Bonifacio does. He's also still just shy of his 25th birthday and makes contact at a very high level.

Failed starters as closers may be the new market inefficiency, and it's not like the Royals have a lot of better options even if it's not.

In a very small sample size, Wily Peralta is throwing harder than he ever has and is missing more bats in the process. He has picked up two saves in the past week and looks relatively secure in one of the worst closer's jobs in baseball. I wouldn't bother with Peralta in any points league or standard categories leagues unless I was absolutely desperate for saves. But he should be owned in all AL-Only leagues and any category league with 14 teams or more.