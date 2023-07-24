Corey Seager is finally having the season so many of us thought he could, but unfortunately, it's been stalled again, this time by a sprained thumb.

The good news is it's not expected to cost him much time. He's on the IL, yes, but with a chance of returning in two weeks. So while you will need a replacement shortstop, it's likely just for the short-term.

You could take it week by week, if you so choose, consulting my latest Sleeper Hitters for someone to stream at the position. Spoiler alert: my top choice for this week is C.J. Abrams, who's also featured in this article. But if he's unavailable or not your cup of tea, here are three other options.

Ha-seong Kim SD • 2B • #7 AVG .267 HR 12 SB 18 OPS .784 AB 315 View Profile

Kim is 84 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues, which disqualifies him from official Waiver Wire consideration. But I happened to notice he was available in a couple of my leagues, and well, not every platform is as deep as CBS. The defensive standout, who primarily plays second base but remains eligible at shortstop and third, is on a near 20-homer, 30-steal pace after batting .331 (39 for 118) with seven homers, seven steals and a .963 OPS in his past 32 games.

Orlando Arcia ATL • SS • #11 AVG .287 HR 10 RBI 34 R 40 AB 275 View Profile

Arcia, the NL starter in the All-Star game, continues to deliver for the Braves, homering three times in his past six games. His contributions remain more solid than spectacular, though, especially while batting eighth in the lineup.

Ezequiel Tovar COL • SS • #14 AVG .256 HR 9 SB 4 OPS .709 AB 336 View Profile

After a dreadful start to his rookie season, Tovar has made himself into a serviceable Fantasy option since about the middle of May, batting .285 (57 for 200) with seven homers, three steals and a .786 OPS in his past 53 games. It helps that the Rockies have the best hitter matchups this week, visiting the Nationals' crummy pitching staff for three games before hosting the Athletics' patchwork pitching staff for three.

Of those three choices, the only one who I'd prefer to Abrams is, naturally, Kim. In fact, he might be worth holding onto even after Seager returns.