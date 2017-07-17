Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson are more interesting in Washington

We've been waiting all year for the Nationals to trade for a closer. So what do they do? They trade for a pair of them and refuse to name either the closer. Perfect.

Sean Doolittle (27 percent) and Ryan Madson (28 percent) instantly become the two most interesting options on the waiver wire that could get you saves. They're also very good pitchers.

Doolittle, in particular, is having a phenomenal year with 13.1 K/9 and less than a walk per nine innings. His 2.35 FIP is far more reflective of his performance than his 3.38 ERA. He's the best pitcher in the Nationals bullpen now, but he's also left-handed and that could mean slotting into an eighth inning role he has for much of his career. If he eventually earned the closer's role, he'll be a top-10 option.

Madson has more of a history closing games out (30 saves last year, 32 in 2011) and is having a fine year in his own right with a 0.79 WHIP. He's not as dominant as Doolittle (8.9 K/9) but he'd still be a top-15 closer if he locks down the job for the Nationals.

I'm trying to add both of these guys in any type of Roto or categories league where saves matter. It may take a week or two before the dust settles, but I'd bet on one of them being must-own the rest of the season. I would prioritize Madson over Doolittle.

Here's the rest of Monday's waiver wire: