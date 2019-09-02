Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Sean Manaea makes promising return to A's rotation; could Jesus Luzardo be next?

Gavin Lux is coming — and purportedly to start at second base.

Before you turn your attention to anyone else, you need to make sure he's already accounted for. He's been the most buzzed-about prospect of the second half, and it sounds like the Dodgers are rolling out the red carpet for him. You can read all about it here, of course, but as September call-ups go, it won't get any bigger than him.

There could be a couple nearly as big, though, that we're still awaiting. Jesus Luzardo, who we've been awaiting since he strained his rotator cuff in spring training, struck out 10 over six one-run innings in his most recent rehab start Friday, showing that he's ready to take on a full workload again and that he remains as awesome as ever.

Jesus Luzardo RP OAK Oakland • #44 • Age: 21 2019 minors ERA 2.51 WHIP 1.02 IP 43 BB 8 K 57

The Athletics haven't added him to the 40-man roster yet, so it's possible they're satisfied enough with their rotation as-is and wouldn't want to make service time an issue for their best prospect. I don't think it would be an exaggeration to say Luzardo would be their best pitcher right away, though, and they're still competing for a playoff spot. As impossible as competent starting pitching has been to find off the waiver wire this year, you have to stash him away just in case.

Kyle Tucker RF HOU Houston • #3 • Age: 22 2019 minors BA .266 HR 34 SB 30 OPS .909 AB 463

Kyle Tucker seems like more of an inevitability for the Astros given that he's already on the 40-man roster, and with the division more or less in hand already, it'd make sense for them to try him in the outfield down the stretch. Josh Reddick has been a virtual zero for them this year in terms of WAR and has been particularly dismal in the second half. Tucker has now been a Triple-A superstar two years in a row, even putting up a 30/30 line this year.

As pickups go, though, those two are obviously still speculative. Here are some who can help you today: