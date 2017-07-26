Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Should Whit Merrifield be universally owned?
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing every day. Heath Cummings discusses whether he should be owned everywhere.
First, let me say I'm really proud of you guys for working Chris Taylor's ownership up to 79 percent. He's still under-owned, but you're trying. Now let's get to work on Whit Merrifield.
Like Taylor, Merrifield has come out of nowhere this season to deliver top-10 performance at second base. Merrifield ranks seventh in both points and Rotisserie formats since becoming an everyday starter for the Royals on May 2. He's been a top-20 outfielder. He's directly behind Taylor in points and he's been a top-40 hitter regardless of position in Roto.
So, is this sustainable? It sure looks like it.
Merrifield has an average BABIP (.308) and a below-average HR/FB rate (9.5 percent) so far this season. There's no reason to expect either of those numbers to go down with his average hard-hit rate (32.4 percent). What Merrifield really excels at is not striking out (13.6 percent) and stealing bases (24 in 163 career games). He also gets a bump from the extra plate appearances that come from leading off.
Merrifield had already established himself as a must-own in Roto leagues with the larger lineups, but he's worked his way into the points discussion as well. At this point I'd consider him a must-start in any points league 12 teams or deeper. Both Taylor and Merrifield should be over 90 percent owned.
Here's the rest of Wednesday's waiver wire:
|65%
Paul DeJong St. Louis SS
|I've tried to hold off a little longer on Paul DeJong because I don't trust his .361 BABIP or his 24 percent HR/FB rate, but he's a shortstop and he has a .292/.306/.584 slash line. We'll worry about the peripherals when his bat cools off. DeJong is a must-start in Rotisserie, but that walk-to-strikeout rate should give you pause in points leagues.
|46%
Bradley Zimmer Cleveland CF
|Bradley Zimmer's grand slam was the big story on Tuesday night, but Zimmer was already showing signs of breaking out of his mini-funk. Tuesday's home run was his third extra base hit in as many games and his sixth hit. Maybe more important than the grand slam (in Fantasy at least) were Zimmer's two steals. He has 11 already this season. Zimmer has been a borderline startable outfielder since his playing time picked up, but his power/speed combo gives him an upside that most hitters in that range don't have.
|44%
Hunter Renfroe San Diego RF
|Hunter Renfroe is on fire. He has three home runs in his past two games and four in the six games since he returned from the disabled list. In July he has a 40 percent hard contact rate and a .314 ISO. Unfortunately, he has also struck out 36 percent of the time. Until his plate discipline improves, Renfroe will be hard to start in points leagues, but he's a must-start in Roto the way he's hitting right now.
|6%
Harrison Bader St. Louis CF
|Harrison Bader was called up by the Cardinals to replace Dexter Fowler, and Bader picked up his first hit (a double) in his debut. Bader is a 23 year old who had an .871 OPS in Triple-A so far in 2017. He's shown huge power potential with 38 home runs over his past 898 minor league plate appearances and we know how the ball is hopping out of parks in the majors. Bader is a must-own in NL-only or deep Roto leagues for the time being, but if he shows any signs of life I'll be adding him in standard leagues as well.
