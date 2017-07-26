Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Should Whit Merrifield be universally owned?

First, let me say I'm really proud of you guys for working Chris Taylor's ownership up to 79 percent. He's still under-owned, but you're trying. Now let's get to work on Whit Merrifield.

Like Taylor, Merrifield has come out of nowhere this season to deliver top-10 performance at second base. Merrifield ranks seventh in both points and Rotisserie formats since becoming an everyday starter for the Royals on May 2. He's been a top-20 outfielder. He's directly behind Taylor in points and he's been a top-40 hitter regardless of position in Roto.

So, is this sustainable? It sure looks like it.

Merrifield has an average BABIP (.308) and a below-average HR/FB rate (9.5 percent) so far this season. There's no reason to expect either of those numbers to go down with his average hard-hit rate (32.4 percent). What Merrifield really excels at is not striking out (13.6 percent) and stealing bases (24 in 163 career games). He also gets a bump from the extra plate appearances that come from leading off.

Merrifield had already established himself as a must-own in Roto leagues with the larger lineups, but he's worked his way into the points discussion as well. At this point I'd consider him a must-start in any points league 12 teams or deeper. Both Taylor and Merrifield should be over 90 percent owned.

Here's the rest of Wednesday's waiver wire: