So Spencer Howard didn't get the storybook debut Sunday. It happens.

It might actually be good news from a waiver wire standpoint because it means less competition for his services. He remains available in nearly half of CBS Sports leagues, and well, there shouldn't be any doubting the talent. There were glimpses of it even as he allowed four runs on seven hits, including two homers, in his 4 2/3 innings against the Braves.

His fastball — which is considered his best pitch, earning a 70 grade from Baseball America — wasn't reaching its peak velocity and didn't account for a single swinging strike, and yet he still had 11 on 81 total pitches for a rate (13.6 percent) that would have placed him the top 12 among qualifiers a year ago. The whiffs came on both his slider and changeup, demonstrated a well-rounded secondary arsenal, and he issued just one walk, throwing nearly 70 percent of pitches for strikes. Given the enormity of the moment — the culmination of a dream basically a lifetime in the making — the poise Howard showed was admirable and would suggest he's sticking around for the long haul.

More than anything, though, you take a flier on him because he had a 2.03 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 between three stops last year, making him a potential game-changer at a position of constant need if he can meet his upside right away. And the very fact they let him throw 81 pitches in his debut says he'll have the leash to even during this wacky season.

We broke down all the weekend developments on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

Here are some other players standing out on the waiver wire ...