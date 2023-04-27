You couldn't ask for a better debut than the one Tanner Bibee delivered Wednesday, striking out eight over 5 2/3 innings with an impressive arsenal of pitches that included a lockup slider. Just look at some of the takes on his eight strikeouts:

In all, the Rockies watched 13 of his sliders go by for strikes. They whiffed on seven. He threw 40 in all, so that's CSW% of 50 percent, and we've so far discussed only the one pitch. He also threw a fastball that peaked at 98.5 mph and a changeup that paired effectively with it, even if it was little-used.

But for as good as Bibee was in his debut, you could argue that another pitcher who's available in at least a quarter of CBS Sports leagues was even better Wednesday. Here's what MacKenzie Gore did against the Mets:

Let's talk about it, shall we?