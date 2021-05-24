The good news is that the Rays removed one obstacle to Wander Franco's promotion by trading Willy Adames to the Brewers this weekend.

The bad news is that they introduced a new one.

Taylor Walls ... what the heck?

Couldn't it have at least been Vidal Brujan?

We can talk about Walls if you want to. He showed good on-base skills in the minors and is apparently a great defender at shortstop. But will he be the difference in the Rays winning the AL East? Of course not. If defense is mainly what he brings to the table, then the Rays already had that with Adames, and surely they know it.

It comes off like a stall tactic. Maybe they want to wait another month until the Super 2 issue is off the table. Maybe they honestly want to see more of Franco in the upper minors given that he's a 20-year-old who had basically an entire year of development wiped out.

Fair enough. It means this period with Walls might just be a trial run to see if he can do enough with the bat to justify the glove. At 24, he deserves his chance, and if Franco came up first, he might never get it. So far with that chance, Walls is 3 for 8 with two doubles. Hard to make much of it yet.

We talk waivers, Luis Castillo (again) and much more on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Taylor Walls SS TB Tampa Bay • #54 • Age: 24 2021 minors AVG .327 HR 2 SB 2 AB 49 BB 13 K 18

In the long run, I don't think he has enough power to be a real asset in Fantasy. I'm thinking a player in the Nick Ahmed mold, if things go right, and I'd take a flier in a deeper Rotisserie league -- say, 15 teams or more -- just to see where it goes.

As for Brujan, I think his arrival could be any day still. His usage at Triple-A suggests it'll more likely be to play the outfield than the infield.

Let's see who else is emerging on the waiver wire ...

