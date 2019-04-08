Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Tim Beckham, Jay Bruce, and winners and losers from the weekend

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

So … is Tim Beckham good, or what?

Shockingly, this has become one of the key questions after the first two weekends of the Fantasy season, as Beckham enters Week 3 hitting .400/.489/.825. He has struck out just eight times in 44 plate appearances and has nine extra-base hits in 11 games. He's been tremendous.

Is this for real? We've seen stretches of strong production from Beckham before; in fact, his current 11-game stretch with a 1.314 OPS to open the season is dwarfed by an 11-game stretch just after he joined the Orioles in 2017, when he had a 1.509 OPS.

So, we can write this off, right? Perhaps not. For one thing, this is one of the best stretches of plate discipline we've ever seen from Beckham, as he has combined an uncommonly low high walk rate with an uncommonly low strikeout rate:

And there are some underlying numbers to back it up further. He's swinging at fewer pitches out of the strike zone than usual, swinging and missing less than usual, and making a healthy amount of hard contact:

Does this mean Beckham is a different player than ever before? Not necessarily. There is essentially nothing in his track record before the start of this season to suggest he can even be an average major-league hitter.

However, at this point, there are some signs that he has taken a step forward. At least a little bit.

Seven players to add from this weekend

Jay Bruce (56%) — If you were wondering why the Mariners are 9-2, the presence of two surprisingly hot starters should be a dead giveaway. Bruce is striking out a lot and hitting just .184, but with five homers through 10 games, it sure looks like last year's struggles were related to his foot injury.

Willians Astudillo (74%) — At some point, the Twins just need to put Astudillo in the lineup and let him sink or swim. He had a three-hit game Wednesday, and then slugged his first homer of the season Saturday. He's 7 for 14 with four extra-base hits and has hit .374/.395/.570 in his major-league career. He's forcing the issue.

Clint Frazier (26%) — This season has not gone as expected for the Yankees to date, but Frazier is helping them turn things around. He hit three homers between Saturday and Sunday and is 7 for 17 in five games since returning from the minors. Concussions ruined his 2018 and playing time concerns loom if the Yankees get healthy, but he's hit 25 homers and stolen 13 bases in 152 career games at Triple-A and can definitely be a mixed-league option with regular playing time.

Gregory Polanco (68%) — In his final 82 games before shoulder surgery last season, Polanco hit .287/.359/.557, with 15 homers and nine steals. If he's right, he's a must-start stud, and Polanco began his rehab assignment Sunday. He should be back in a few weeks.

Jorge Alfaro (42%) — Alfaro doesn't hit the ball often, but he hits it hard when he does. He's struck out in 37% of his plate appearances so far, but he's also clubbed three homers. You'll get little help in batting average, but he crushes the ball all over the field. At catcher, that's enough.

J.D. Davis (5%) — The Mets are waiting to get Jed Lowrie and Todd Frazier back from injuries, but it doesn't seem like they really need them. Jeff McNeil has more than held his own, and Davis has hit .280/.357/.600 with only six strikeouts in 25 at-bats. He homered twice Saturday, and ranks 11th in the majors in average exit velocity, with 12 of 17 batted balls so far hit at least 95 mph.

Jeremy Jeffress (38%) — Jeffress likely has 3-4 more rehab assignments left before he can return from his shoulder injury, but he'll likely be back by next week if he avoids a setback. Don't be surprised if he's the full-time closer shortly after, with Josh Hader moving into a more flexible role.

Winners and Losers from this weekend

Winners

Joe Musgrove — Musgrove's velocity was down in his first start Friday, but don't let that deter you. Because he threw his slider more often than all but two starts last season and threw his sinker less often than all but two starts as well. The slider has been an extremely effective pitch for Musgrove, while he has allowed a .338 average on sinkers. It's a good start.

Tyler Skaggs — We've been hoping for a breakout from Skaggs for a few years now, and it was happening before injuries derailed his 2018. He showed signs of that level Saturday, limiting the Rangers to just five hits in 6.1 inning, with five strikeouts.

Ryan Braun — Braun worked on elevating the ball more in the offseason, and he's gone out and hit three homers in the first eight games for the Brewers. More importantly, he's increased his average launch angle from 5.8 degrees to 11.7, a sign that work is paying off.

Cody Bellinger — There's the sophomore slump and then the … junior jump? I don't know what we're calling it, but Bellinger has six homers and 17 RBI in nine games, with only six strikeouts to date. It's all happening.

Tyler Glasnow — Glasnow in Spring Training: 8 BB in 13 IP. Glasnow in real games: 2 BB in 11 innings. It's all happening.

Yoan Moncada — Moncada has cut his strikeout rate from 33.4 percent to 18.9 percent through eight games, and he's crushed the ball all over the field. If all he does is keep his strikeout rate to roughly league average, he's a star. It's all happening.

Losers