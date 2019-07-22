Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Time to cut bait with floundering Austin Riley?

The Austin Riley experience was fun for a few weeks. Really fun.

Riley saw his best-case scenario come to life immediately when he stepped onto the field in the majors, homering in his very first game and clubbing 10 in his first 26 games, faster than any player in Braves history. The Braves, you will remember, have had some pretty good players in their history; Hank Aaron needed 64 games to get to No. 10.

He looked like a league-winning Fantasy pickup, and seeing as how he was hitting .299/.377/.681 through 37 games at Triple-A, his .292/.336/.623 line after 26 major-league games didn't look entirely unreasonable. Sure, the 31.8% strikeout rate was a bit ugly, but not so striking in 2019, when 11 players have at least 250 plate appearances and a strikeout rate over 30%, and five have an OPS over .820.

Unfortunately, if the first 26 games saw the best-case scenario, everything since has shown the worst-case. He's hitting .205/.268/.411 over the last 32, with a 36.5% strikeout rate. Worse still, he's sat two of four games since Ender Inciarte's return from the IL, and hasn't hit higher than seventh in the lineup in any game since the first back from the All-Star break.

Which is to say … it might be time to drop Austin Riley. As unbelievable as that might have sounded in early May, there's a non-zero chance he's sent back down to the minors within the next few weeks.

This wasn't how we hoped Riley's season would end up, but it's also not the end of the road for him either. He may still turn it around this season, and even if he doesn't, he's just 22 years old, and could make for an incredible buy-low opportunity in drafts next season. Just look at what Joey Gallo has done this season.

If you're looking for a Riley replacement, the good news is, you won't be too short on options:

WAIVER WIRE Monday's adds