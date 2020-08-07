Watch Now: Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Outlook for Dustin May ( 4:08 )

When it comes to Fantasy baseball waiver adds, there's a quote from The Big Lebowski that sums things up quite nicely: "Sometimes you eat the bear, and sometimes, well, the bear eats you."

On Thursday, those of you who snagged Dylan Bundy after his hot start ate the bear, as he gave you a 10-strikeout complete game win over the Mariners. It was the kind of start that very might singlehandedly win you your matchup this week, and the kind of start that brings visions of a championship to mind.

And then there's Tyler Chatwood, who got eaten by the metaphorical bear Thursday — ironically enough, given who he plays for. He got bombed by the Royals, who tagged him for eight runs on 11 hits, including a pair of home runs. All of a sudden, Chatwood's hot start has been erased, as he has a 5.40 ERA now.

We discussed Bundy, Chatwood and much more Friday on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

All of this is to say, waiver-wire adds are no sure thing, especially at pitcher. There has been no shortage of options to target in recent days, but here's a reminder that they won't always work out. Pitchers are always a dice roll, and there's a reason these guys are available on the wire to begin with.

So, with that in mind, we're going to focus on hitters to chase heading into the weekend. We've been awfully pitching-focused in this daily waiver-wire column, so let's try to find some bats who might be a bit easier to buy into.