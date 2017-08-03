Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Trevor Rosenthal, Arodys Vizcaino emerge as must-add closers
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference on the waiver wire.
When it comes to closers in Fantasy baseball, I'm starting to reach the point where I either want to pay for the handful of proven, elite options, or I don't want to invest at all. Relievers are so unpredictable from year to year, it's just hard to justify the kind of investment you need to make in those good-but-not-elite options at the position.
There's just too much turnover league-wide in the ninth inning.
For a perfect example of this, let's take a look at the Cardinals' over the past two seasons:
2016
Trevor Rosenthal (Opened season as closer): 4.46 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 14 saves
Seung-hwan Oh (Finished season as closer): 1.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 19 saves
2017
Oh (Opened season as closer): 3.64 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 18 saves
Rosenthal (Currently closer): 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 7 saves
Oh looked like an elite closer last season, but has struggled mightily, something his decent ERA doesn't quite capture. He has seen his strikeout rate fall from 11.6 to 8.8 per nine, and he has already given up eight homers in 47 innings; he allowed just five in 79 2/3 innings year ago.
Rosenthal â who had 45 and 48 saves in 2014 and 2015, respectively â has had his own bouts of inconsistency this season, but he has had stretches where he has looked absolutely unhittable, and has been much improved from a year ago. He has taken the closer job from Oh thanks to a stretch that has seen him strike out 22 batters with just one walk over his last 13 innings.
Rosenthal could be one bad week away from losing the job again, but he's worth adding in all Fantasy formats for the time being, having recorded the team's last three saves. There's no guarantee he will remain this effective down the stretch â prior to his latest run of dominance, he allowed 10 runs in 12 innings over 15 appearances with 10 walks â but the cost is just a waiver wire pickup.
That's a lot cheaper than what it cost you to draft Oh in the first place, at least.
|60%
Trey Mancini Baltimore 1B
|Earlier in the season, it made sense to be skeptical of Trey Mancini as a Fantasy option worth adding. Sure, he was hitting, but he wasn't playing every day. That doesn't apply anymore, as he has logged more than 100 plate appearances in both June and July. He wasn't great in July, hitting .265/.314/.418, but he is hitting .302 with 17 homers overall for the season, and has seven hits during a five-game hitting streak. He's a useful Fantasy option at outfield, especially where someone like Tommy Pham has already been scooped up.
|6%
Arodys Vizcaino Atlanta RP
|The Cardinals aren't the only team making changes in the ninth inning recently. Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters last week Jim Johnson would no longer be the team's primary option in the ninth inning. He didn't name a specific replacement option, but Arodys Vizcaino got the save Wednesday, and is a good bet to be the primary option moving forward. Vizcaino lost the closer job during a rough 2016 season, but he has more than cut his walk rate in half, while posting a 2.56 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings of work. He isn't an elite closer, either by skill set or situation â Wednesday's win was the Braves' second in the last 11 games â but Vizcaino is as good an option as you're going to find in most leagues right now.
|33%
Luke Weaver St. Louis SP
|It's not clear if Luke Weaver will have a job for much longer, with Adam Wainwright nearing a return from the DL, but we can't ignore what he did Wednesday. Facing a tough Brewers lineup, Weaver allowed just two runs over 6 1/3 innings, while striking out eight and walking just two. He racked up 14 swinging strikes, and has a solid 11.8 percent whiff rate in his two starts. Weaver had a 1.91 ERA at Triple-A, so this obviously isn't coming out of nowhere. We'll see what Weaver's role is moving forward, but if you've got a roster spot available, he is a worthy speculative add.
|6%
Jesse Winker Cincinnati LF
|Jesse Winker hasn't hit for much power over the last few years in the minors. In 2015, he hit five homers in 110 games, and he had just two more in 85 games this season. That's been about the only flaw in his game, as he has exhibited a masterful command of the strike zone, logging a .396 on-base percentage with 97 walks and 105 strikeouts in 191 career games at Triple-A. He also hit 13 homers in 2015 and 15 in 2014, and wrist issues last season could help explain why he had the sudden power outage. The good news is, he's hit two homers in two games since being recalled to the majors, a sign that he might be past those issues. Either way, this is a legitimate prospect who could provide plenty of help in batting average and runs, and might be showing more power than expected.
