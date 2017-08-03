Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Trevor Rosenthal, Arodys Vizcaino emerge as must-add closers

When it comes to closers in Fantasy baseball, I'm starting to reach the point where I either want to pay for the handful of proven, elite options, or I don't want to invest at all. Relievers are so unpredictable from year to year, it's just hard to justify the kind of investment you need to make in those good-but-not-elite options at the position.

There's just too much turnover league-wide in the ninth inning.

For a perfect example of this, let's take a look at the Cardinals' over the past two seasons:

2016

Trevor Rosenthal (Opened season as closer): 4.46 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 14 saves

Seung-hwan Oh (Finished season as closer): 1.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 19 saves

2017

Oh (Opened season as closer): 3.64 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 18 saves

Rosenthal (Currently closer): 3.32 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 7 saves

Oh looked like an elite closer last season, but has struggled mightily, something his decent ERA doesn't quite capture. He has seen his strikeout rate fall from 11.6 to 8.8 per nine, and he has already given up eight homers in 47 innings; he allowed just five in 79 2/3 innings year ago.

Rosenthal â who had 45 and 48 saves in 2014 and 2015, respectively â has had his own bouts of inconsistency this season, but he has had stretches where he has looked absolutely unhittable, and has been much improved from a year ago. He has taken the closer job from Oh thanks to a stretch that has seen him strike out 22 batters with just one walk over his last 13 innings.

Rosenthal could be one bad week away from losing the job again, but he's worth adding in all Fantasy formats for the time being, having recorded the team's last three saves. There's no guarantee he will remain this effective down the stretch â prior to his latest run of dominance, he allowed 10 runs in 12 innings over 15 appearances with 10 walks â but the cost is just a waiver wire pickup.

That's a lot cheaper than what it cost you to draft Oh in the first place, at least.