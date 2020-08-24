Watch Now: Highlights: Phillies at Braves ( 2:10 )

The call-up was quiet. The debut was loud.

Triston McKenzie — a forgotten prospect after losing all of 2019 to a back/shoulder issue — offered no hints as to the progress he had made since then. We're given little insight into what's happening at minor-league camp. What we thought we were getting, then, was an underdeveloped prospect pushed into this moment by the unfortunate actions of Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac — one who would struggle to go even four innings and likely be sent down immediately afterward.

What we got instead was this:

Pure domination.

The final line was one run on two hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts in six innings. He got 17 swinging strikes on his 80 pitches, most on a fastball with impressive rising action and the ability to sneak up on hitters because of his long reach.

The analysis for a debut like that is almost too easy: Pick him up. He remains available in more than half of CBS Sports leagues, which is ludicrous given the demand for reliable starting pitching right now. Anytime a pitcher shows an inkling of potential, he's a priority pickup, and what we have in McKenzie is a three-time top-100 prospect showing more than just an inkling.

The only hesitation would be the possibility of him getting bumped from the rotation if and when Clevinger and Plesac return, but president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti has already promised McKenzie another start. If he dominates then, too, it'll be next to impossible to pull the plug.

The sparkling debut makes McKenzie by far the most attractive pickup from the weekend, but here are some others demanding to be added ...