Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Tyler Anderson, Stephen Piscotty showing signs of a breakout

We've got one true difference-maker coming back from the DL, and a handful of lower-owned players in the midst of a possible breakout. It's a good day on the waiver wire, is what I'm trying to say. Let's get to it.

Because Coors is such a tough place to pitch, you have to truly be stellar just to be Fantasy relevant with the Rockies. And, for most of his career to date, Tyler Anderson hasn't been close to stellar.

But maybe that's changing. Anderson faced just three batters over the minimum over eight scoreless innings against the Giants on Wednesday, as he struck out eight and walked just two. That gives Anderson two consecutive starts allowing no runs over eight innings, as well as three straight starts with at least eight strikeouts. In that time, he has 25 strikeouts and just five walks in 22 innings of work, though it's hard to pinpoint a specific explanation for Anderson's recent strong play. One possible answer: increased cutter usage. Anderson's past five starts have all been among his six most cutter-heavy of the season. He had 10 swinging strikes with the cutter alone Wednesday, and has a 13.2 percent swinging strike rate in that time.

Even if Anderson is a strikeout-per-inning pitcher now, it won't mean he's an ace in Coors Field. But he looks a lot more interesting for Fantasy purposes right now than he did a month ago.

He isn't available in many leagues, but Paul DeJong is out there in deeper formats. With 33 homers and a .279 average over 614 career plate appearances, you shouldn't need me to extoll DeJong's virtues. He is obviously a starting-caliber option for Fantasy purposes, so this is just a reminder that DeJong needs to be owned everywhere he's available because he is within days of returning to the Cardinals' lineup.

It's been a tough couple of years for Stephen Piscotty, but he still shows flashes of the capable Fantasy performer he was over his first couple of seasons. Piscotty went 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBI Wednesday, as he continues his resurgence. He entered June with a .635 OPS, but has hit .309/.387/.536 since June 1, with 17 RBI, four homers and 11 doubles in 29 games in that span. He's struck out in just 17.1 percent of his plate appearances since June 1 as well, and is hitting the ball with authority now, looking more like the potential breakout star we saw in 2015 and 2016. He was a top-40 outfielder back then, and still has that potential, so consider adding him in all five-outfielder leagues.

Over the course of 548 career games in the minors, Johan Camargo hit just 15 homers, and he had just four over 82 games a year ago in the majors. It looked like he just wasn't a power hitter. And yet, after going deep Wednesday for the second time in three games, Camargo has nine longballs in just 63 games in 2018. Those aren't eye-popping numbers, but it's more than respectable for a player who has never hit for power before. And, with a 40.9 percent hard-contact rate and an average exit velocity of 93.9 mph on line drives and fly balls – both well-above average – Camargo's breakout looks legit. With his contact skills, Camargo starts to look interesting if he can be a 20-homer hitter. That doesn't look out of the question these days.

Jose Urena was one of the luckiest pitchers in baseball in 2017, posting a 3.82 ERA despite an ugly 5.20 FIP. He combined poor control with few strikeouts and an ugly home-run rate, and his 4.18 ERA this year might just look like the math catching up to him.

However, Urena has actually been the victim of his fair share of bad luck so far in 2018, sporting an ERA nearly two-thirds of a run worse than his FIP. Urena still doesn't get the strikeouts you might think his stuff should garner, but he's improved dramatically in that regard, sporting a 20 percent strikeout rate after setting down six in five scoreless innings Wednesday. Combine that with dramatically improved control and a sizable increase in groundball rate, and Urena actually looks like an above-average pitcher. Albeit, one who doesn't get many strikeouts or wins, thus limiting his upside some. Still, Urena is better than he gets credit for, and he's set to be a two-start pitcher in Week 16, where he could be useful.