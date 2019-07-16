Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Tyler, O'Neill, Travis d'Arnaud and Monday's Winners and Losers

Earlier this season, my friend Chris Towers posited that we should essentially ignore what happens to pitchers at Coors Field when it comes to evaluating pitchers. There is no better case for that than Monday. Jeff Samardzija, Dereck Rodriguez, Chi Chi Gonzalez and German Marquez took the mound in a doubleheader. Samardzija, Rodriguez and Gonzalez allowed five runs across 16.2 innings. Marquez allowed 11 in 2.2. Obviously Marquez is the best pitcher of the three, but it's becoming more difficult to ignore his Coors performances.

Last year's Cy Young candidate now owns a 5.12 ERA despite a 3.90 FIP. In 10 road starts he owns a 3.33 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP. In 11 home starts he has a 7.07 ERA with a 1.70 WHIP. It's astounding.

I can't offer any consolation other than to say you should not be spite-dropping him, like many in my Twitter mentions were yesterday. In fact, you shouldn't even be upset about his Monday outings because we've been telling you for months to start Marquez on the road and sit him at home.

Four to add from Monday

Tyler O'Neill (15%) -- O'Neill homered twice on Monday and now has three in his past three games. Hopefully that we'll lead to more regular playing time because he deserves it and the Cardinals need the offense. For the season he's hitting .295 with an .842 OPS. He still strikes out too often and won't likely help you in average, but there is enormous power potential here and the Cardinals need to unleash it.

Oscar Mercado (50%) -- While a power outbreak is expected from O'Neill, it's a bonus whenever you get one from Mercado. The Indians' rookie saw his ownership fall the last few weeks as he slumped, but the Indians left him in the two-hole and his bat may be waking up. He also stole his seventh base on Monday. As I wrote last week, Mercado could be a big help in Roto rest of season.

Daniel Ponce de Leon (44%) -- The Cardinals are giving Ponce de Leon a chance to stick in the rotation, and he's earned it. He has a 1.99 ERA in 31.2 innings this season with 10.8 K/9. He's allowed three runs in four starts. This is not someone who was really on our radar before the year, but he's done enough to change that.

Travis d'Arnaud (15%) -- After a three-dong night on Monday I'm not sure there's a hotter hitter in baseball than D'Arnaud. In his last four starts he's 11-for-21 with a 1.756 OPS. There's little doubt he should earn more playing time over Mike Zunino for the time being. At the very least he's worth a look in two-catcher leagues.

Monday's Winners and Losers

Winners

Brandon Crawford -- Yeah, it's a doubleheader at Coors, but let's give Crawford the props he deserves. Six hits, three home runs, nine RBI. He even pushed his OPS above .700 for the season.

Alex Verdugo -- There was some reason to be concerned about Verdugo's playing time with A.J. Pollock back, but not if he keeps hitting like this. Verdugo is 7 for 15 with two home runs since the break.

Cody Bellinger -- Bellinger collected four more hits and two home runs on Monday. He does not look like he's planning on cooling off in the second half.

Edwin Encarnacion -- It's been a slow start in New York for Encarnacion. Hopefully his two home runs on Monday will get him going.

Brandon Workman -- Workman collected his fourth save on Monday, with Matt Barnes working the eighth in front of him. Workman has been Boston's best reliever this season, but there's still talk of Nathan Eovaldi taking over the closer's role eventually.

Miles Mikolas -- Just don't look at the strikeouts. Mikolas threw a complete game shutout, and as bad as things have gone for him this year we're just going to ignore the three strikeouts. He's only walked two batters in his past 30 innings and has a 2.40 ERA over that stretch.

Losers

Zach Eflin -- We knew some regression was coming for Eflin, but after Monday he's now allowed at least six runs in three of his past four starts. He's not must-own, but I'm trying to hold on to him.

Aroldis Chapman -- Chapman allowed three runs and blew a save on Monday. He's still one of the best relievers in baseball, but he hasn't been quite as dominant this season.

Scooter Gennett -- Gennett went hitless again on Monday. He has a .321 OPS since his return and hasn't walked or homered. He's not playing regularly and he doesn't look like he deserves to right now.

Griffin Canning -- Canning couldn't get out of the second inning on Monday night, walking six in his second straight disappointing outing. He now owns a 4.75 ERA and his FIP is even worse. It's fair to wonder if he might be sent down soon.