Tyler Naquin's name has always reminded me of NyQuil, but we can no longer sleep through this early-season power binge.

He's the most added player in CBS Sports leagues, and he deserves to be, entering Sunday leading the majors in both home runs and RBI despite not being on anyone's radar at the start of the year.

But it's not just the counting stats where he stands out. With multiple home runs in excess of 450 feet, his quality of contact is off the charts, to the point he has a .958 xSLG. That's more than his actual slugging percentage of .806, which is itself outlandish enough, and while it's of course skewed by a small sample, it's still the sort of mark you never see from a metric designed to rein in outliers. Hits like these are breaking Statcast:

The million dollar question is whether he can sustain it, and of course, I don't have a clue. Just based on history, I'd bet against it. The 29-year-old had been an also-ran in the Cleveland outfield mix for the past four years, though he did show well as a rookie in 2016, batting .296 with 14 homers, six steals and an .886 OPS in 321 at-bats. Is it possible persistent injuries in the years thereafter kept him from meeting the full extent of his potential?

And then there's the question of playing time. Naquin has gotten to start every game but one so far because Jesse Winker has been in and out of the lineup for health reasons, but there's no indication the Reds are giving up on Winker, who's expected back in the lineup Monday.

Of course, when Winker made a one-game return earlier, Naquin did remain in the lineup, spelling Nick Senzel in center field. Since neither Winker nor Senzel has a sparkling health history, it's possible this situation works itself out. Life finds a way and all.

Bottom line, though, is it's gone on long enough that you have to take the flier and see where it goes, provided you're not blowing out your FAB to do so. From Teoscar Hernandez and Dylan Moore last year to past examples like Marcus Semien, Max Muncy and even Jose Bautista, sometimes the player no one sees coming indeed keeps it going. And the person to act with reckless abandon is the one to reap the rewards.