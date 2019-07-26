Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Will Smith catches on; Joey Gallo, Blake Snell injuries make for winners and losers

We've reached the point in the season — nine weeks to go! — when every injury has the potential to be a season-ender.

That's true in a practical sense even if not a technical one.

Thursday provided us with two high-profile examples: Joey Gallo has a broken hamate bone, while Blake Snell is having surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. The timetables technically give each a chance to come back. Gallo figures to miss about six weeks, as Matt Olson did with the same injury at the start of the season. Snell could miss only four.

But that's assuming no setbacks. It's assuming the Rangers and Rays are actually motivated to bring them back on the most accelerated of timelines. It's assuming you're still in your league's race when that time comes. None of these are safe assumptions.

In Gallo's case, sure, a broken bone takes the amount of time it takes to heal, so a setback isn't as likely. But Olson was more the exception in that he was back to homering at his usual pace from the day he returned. Most hitters don't come back from this injury at full strength, needing several weeks to rediscover their power, so there's a good chance that even if Gallo is back, he won't be back.

For Snell, any kind of soreness in that elbow along the way is going to push back the timetable, and if the Rays fall out of the race in the interim, what incentive do they have to bring him back at all? It's not the most likely scenario, but there's a chance we've seen him throw his last pitch in 2019.

Both of these players are so high-end that you're not going to find anyone who can approximate their production on your bench or the waiver wire, so a trade — maybe targeting a slumping Josh Bell or Noah Syndergaard — would be the preferred solution. But you can only do the best you can do in the meantime, right? Let's see what past couple days' action has given us.

WAIVER WIRE Friday's Top Adds

Six players to add Projections powered by Sportsline Zac Gallen SP MIA Miami • #52 • Age: 23 OWNED 63% Zac Gallen's value going forward will depend largely on how the Marlins use him. He had yet to go even six innings before Wednesday's gem, which was partly because he hadn't controlled the strike zone as well as he did in the minors and partly because the Marlins were being careful with their young asset. His nine strikeouts over seven two-hit innings showed that the talent is still worth pursuing, though. Renato Nunez DH BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 25 OWNED 52% How about a potential Joey Gallo replacement? It seems like a ridiculous comparison, of course, but with his fourth home run in six games Sunday, Renato Nunez is now on a 38-homer, 91-RBI pace. That's the way 2019 is going, folks. He's a bit of an all-or-nothing type, but you're lucky to have that kind of power production still available to you. Reynaldo Lopez SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #40 • Age: 25 OWNED 44% The hard-luck loser in Gallen's first career victory Wednesday, Reynaldo Lopez has so far lived up to his vow to be a different pitcher in the second half, delivering three straight quality starts with more than a strikeout per (his 10 strikeouts over eight innings last time making an especially emphatic case). He has thrown his fastball harder in all three starts, getting a crazy-high whiff rate on it, which he credits to improved focus. There's a chance he's something special still. Alex Wood SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 28 OWNED 36% Remember him? Alex Wood has been out all season with an achy back, but after four rehab starts, including six strong innings last time out, the left-hander is poised to return Sunday. Look, he's kind of boring, but he throws strikes, generally keeps the ball in the park, is efficient enough to go six innings at a time and will surprise with the strikeouts every now and then. You'll take that in this pitching environment. Willie Calhoun LF TEX Texas • #5 • Age: 24 OWNED 22% If we're looking for Gallo replacements, why not the guy taking over for him in Texas? Willie Calhoun is back in the majors after a couple of encouraging stints earlier this year. He was profiling as a 30-homer guy long before the juiced balls entered the equation and is a surprisingly good contact hitter for someone with that kind of power. Hopefully, he gets his chance. Will Smith C LAD L.A. Dodgers • #16 • Age: 24 OWNED 12% Probably the biggest winner of the past couple days, Will Smith appears set to take over as the Dodgers' primary catcher with Austin Barnes getting sent down to the minors, and there's reason for enthusiasm in Fantasy. His previous stints in the majors have already netted him three home runs in nine games, and you can add 20 more from his time in the minors. A greatly reduced strikeout rate this year has made him a more attractive prospect than he probably gets credit for.

Friday's Winners and Losers

Winners Projections powered by Sportsline Jose Ramirez 3B CLE Cleveland • #11 • Age: 26 Buy into it, baby: Jose Ramirez is back. With two more doubles and a homer Thursday, he's now batting .318 (42 for 132) with seven homers and six steals over his past 33 games, complete with a BABIP that suggests it's totally legit. He's stopped selling out for power so much, reducing his fly-ball rate to a more reasonable number, and is making much harder contact. Paul Goldschmidt 1B STL St. Louis • #46 • Age: 31 Is Paul Goldschmidt back? Well, he's homered in four straight games, which certainly counts for something, but it's going to take more than home runs to right this ship. Batting average is where he could use the most help, but he's striking out more these days. He's still hitting the ball hard enough to suggest better times are ahead, but enough to make him a true standout at first base again? Probably not.