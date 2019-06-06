Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Will Smith, Jay Bruce keep showing off

The Indians were dealt yet another blow in what is quickly becoming a worst-case scenario season, as Carlos Carrasco will be out indefinitely with a recently diagnosed blood condition, the team announced Wednesday.

The team has given no sense of when Carrasco might be back, but it could be before the end of this season. It's a tough blow, but if there is one silver lining here, it's that this could help explain why Carrasco has been so off this season; the team's announcement indicated he had been feeling "lethargic" for weeks. Still, the Indians don't have an obvious candidate to replace Carrasco, and Fantasy players are sort of stuck waiting for an eventual return.

It could be two weeks; it could be two months. It could even be in 2020. That uncertainty is frustrating, but you probably just have to stash Carrasco and hope for the best until we get more information.

Thursday's Top Adds Five Players to Add Projections powered by Sportsline Will Smith C LAD L.A. Dodgers • 16 • Age 24 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 82 ROTO RNK 617th Fantasy OWNED 9% The Dodgers are going to have an interesting decision to make when Austin Barnes is healthy, because Smith has been too good in the early going to just send back down. And he's too good to be sitting on the wire in your league. Sandy Alcantara SP MIA Miami • 22 • Age 23 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 183 ROTO RNK 499th Fantasy OWNED 20% That's two excellent starts in a row and three in his last four for Alcantara, who has allowed five runs in that span. He's still not getting as many strikeouts as his stuff would suggest, but just nine walks in 27 innings is certainly an improvement. If he can keep that up, he's hard enough to square up that Alcantara could be mixed-league viable. Jon Duplantier RP ARI Arizona • 57 • Age 24 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 92.5 ROTO RNK 619th Fantasy OWNED 21% Duplantier hasn't been untouchable in his first two MLB starts, but he's done enough to remain on the Fantasy radar. Eleven strikeouts in 100 innings with just two walks is nice, and his 11 swinging strikes on 77 pitches Wednesday shows some real potential. Jay Bruce LF PHI Philadelphia • 23 • Age 32 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 169.5 ROTO RNK 320th Fantasy OWNED 56% I cannot, in good faith, recommend Bruce enthusiastically as a long-term option. But I cannot also continue to ignore what he's doing. Bruce has long been a streaky hitter, and there's a chance you might add him just as the streak ends, but we also know he can be an excellent source of power and run production when he's going well. And he is right now. Cal Quantrill SP SD San Diego • 40 • Age 24 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 83 ROTO RNK 662nd Fantasy OWNED 8% Quantrill's first taste of the majors hasn't exactly been dominant, but there have been flashes. After seven strikeouts Wednesday, he has 16 over his last 11 innings, with only two walks. And, with a 13.7% swinging strike rate overall, there's certainly potential to continue building.

Winners and Losers Winners Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Sale SP BOS Boston • 41 • Age 30 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 293 ROTO RNK 62nd Even since he turned things around, there have been times when Sale hasn't quite looked like himself. Wednesday was not one of those times. Sale tossed his first complete game of the season and had his second immaculate inning of the season. Dansby Swanson SS ATL Atlanta • 7 • Age 25 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 257 ROTO RNK 116th We assumed regression was coming, but Swanson has managed to remain a top-10 shortstop in both points and Roto leagues in spite of it. He's on a heater so far in June, with two hits in each game and three homers in four. Fernando Tatis SS SD San Diego • 23 • Age 20 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 266 ROTO RNK 73rd Tatis might have exceeded expectations before going down with a hamstring injury, so it's great news to know he'll be back for Thursday's game. Hopefully the injury doesn't derail what looked like a Rookie of the Year caliber season.