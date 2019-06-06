Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Will Smith, Jay Bruce keep showing off
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including thoughts on German Marquez.
The Indians were dealt yet another blow in what is quickly becoming a worst-case scenario season, as Carlos Carrasco will be out indefinitely with a recently diagnosed blood condition, the team announced Wednesday.
The team has given no sense of when Carrasco might be back, but it could be before the end of this season. It's a tough blow, but if there is one silver lining here, it's that this could help explain why Carrasco has been so off this season; the team's announcement indicated he had been feeling "lethargic" for weeks. Still, the Indians don't have an obvious candidate to replace Carrasco, and Fantasy players are sort of stuck waiting for an eventual return.
It could be two weeks; it could be two months. It could even be in 2020. That uncertainty is frustrating, but you probably just have to stash Carrasco and hope for the best until we get more information.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • 16 • Age 24
The Dodgers are going to have an interesting decision to make when Austin Barnes is healthy, because Smith has been too good in the early going to just send back down. And he's too good to be sitting on the wire in your league.
MIA Miami • 22 • Age 23
That's two excellent starts in a row and three in his last four for Alcantara, who has allowed five runs in that span. He's still not getting as many strikeouts as his stuff would suggest, but just nine walks in 27 innings is certainly an improvement. If he can keep that up, he's hard enough to square up that Alcantara could be mixed-league viable.
ARI Arizona • 57 • Age 24
Duplantier hasn't been untouchable in his first two MLB starts, but he's done enough to remain on the Fantasy radar. Eleven strikeouts in 100 innings with just two walks is nice, and his 11 swinging strikes on 77 pitches Wednesday shows some real potential.
Jay Bruce LF
PHI Philadelphia • 23 • Age 32
I cannot, in good faith, recommend Bruce enthusiastically as a long-term option. But I cannot also continue to ignore what he's doing. Bruce has long been a streaky hitter, and there's a chance you might add him just as the streak ends, but we also know he can be an excellent source of power and run production when he's going well. And he is right now.
SD San Diego • 40 • Age 24
Quantrill's first taste of the majors hasn't exactly been dominant, but there have been flashes. After seven strikeouts Wednesday, he has 16 over his last 11 innings, with only two walks. And, with a 13.7% swinging strike rate overall, there's certainly potential to continue building.
Chris Sale SP
BOS Boston • 41 • Age 30
Even since he turned things around, there have been times when Sale hasn't quite looked like himself. Wednesday was not one of those times. Sale tossed his first complete game of the season and had his second immaculate inning of the season.
ATL Atlanta • 7 • Age 25
We assumed regression was coming, but Swanson has managed to remain a top-10 shortstop in both points and Roto leagues in spite of it. He's on a heater so far in June, with two hits in each game and three homers in four.
SD San Diego • 23 • Age 20
Tatis might have exceeded expectations before going down with a hamstring injury, so it's great news to know he'll be back for Thursday's game. Hopefully the injury doesn't derail what looked like a Rookie of the Year caliber season.
COL Colorado • 48 • Age 24
At this point, you should probably be worried about Marquez. Because of his home park, he needs to be stellar on the road, and he's given up five and eight earned runs in two of his last three away from Coors field. It's not that he's bad; he's just probably not an ace, or anything close to it.
Pedro Strop RP
CHC Chi. Cubs • 46 • Age 33
With the Cubs signing Craig Kimbrel, Strop probably only has another couple of weeks as the closer. That could still mean several saves, but his time as a Fantasy asset now has an expiration date.
ATL Atlanta • 45 • Age 28
Gausman is still rostered in 57% of CBS Fantasy leagues, and that's just a wasted roster spot at this point. Even if he's not quite 6.15-ERA bad, he's not particularly good. This is chasing marginal upside.
