Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Willy Adames makes his debut, Caleb Smith back on track

I never thought the Fantasy Baseball community could get prospect fatigue, but at this pace it's looking more likely. On Tuesday the Rays called up Willy Adames, a consensus top-25 prospect, and he promptly homered off Chris Sale in his second at bat. These kids just will not quit.

The Rays have made it clear that Adames is just up for three days while Joey Wendle is on the paternity list, but he still has a bright future. The 22 year-old has a .311/.387/.466 slash line in Triple-A this year and he's a middle infielder. Whenever he's up for good he's going to be close to universally owned. As for now, his 35 percent ownership seems about right. Scott White shared his analysis on Adames in last week's Prospects Report.

Caleb Smith bounced back after a rocky outing against the Dodgers with eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings against the Mets on Tuesday. It was his first start in May with double-digit swinging strikes and lowered his ERA to 3.83. He's now given up two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts and owns an 11.9 K/9. Walks and wins are still a concern, but this type of stuff shouldn't be available in almost half of leagues.

While it's true that Smith did have an easy matchup on Tuesday, that shouldn't discourage you in the short term. His next start is at San Diego, and he'll be a two-start pitcher next week. Smith should be almost universally owned for a two-start week.

Smith's opponent wasn't bad Tuesday night either. Zack Wheeler struck out nine Marlins on Tuesday night, continuing his stretch of on-again, off-again performances. While that's fluky, there may be something telling in it. In his past six starts, Wheeler has three starts against he Marlins, Reds and Padres. In those three starts he's allowed three earned runs over 17 innings and struck out 25 batters. His other three starts have come against the Cardinals, Rockies and Blue Jays. They've knocked him around to the tune of 18 runs in 14 innings.

Wheeler has been less dependent on his fastball recently, and he's working on a splitter. The results have been mixed, but it's something to keep an eye on. For now, you can only start him against the best of matchups, and his next start is at Milwaukee. Stay away.

The White Sox have sent a lot of mixed signals when it comes to their closer role, but things seem to be clearing up. Nate Jones has three saves in the past week and hasn't allowed a run in two weeks. His ERA is down to 3.32 for the season and looks to have firm hold on the job. The White Sox still aren't a very good team, but Jones should be owned in any league where saves are scarce.