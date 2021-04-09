If you've been reading our daily waiver-wire column this season and you haven't added White Sox sensation Yermín Mercedes yet, I'm not sure what else we can say to get you to make the move. But maybe there's nothing we need to say. The man is speaking plenty loud for himself:

You might not be able to tell exactly what happened to the ball from that angle, but the strut tells you the whole story. Mercedes hit that ball 485 feet, the longest batted ball since Sept. 25 of last season, and one of just 16 homers hit at least that far since 2017. You can string together a couple of singles with some good luck, but you can't fake 485 feet.

I'm not saying Mercedes is one of the elite power hitters in the game or that he'll sustain his current .556 batting average -- of course he won't. But he's sporting a .401 expected batting average in the young season, so even though this isn't sustainable, it hasn't been all good luck. And, while his 86.3 mph average exit velocity may not jump out at you, Mercedes' 113.3 mph max exit velocity is pretty dang good, and he's got seven batted balls hit over 100 mph and 14 out of 24 over 90 mph.

If Mercedes is eligible at catcher in your league and he's available, stop everything you're doing and go add him. It's not outrageous to say he might be a top-10 option at the position already. It might be a bit harder to find a spot for him if he's DH-only, as he is in CBS Fantasy leagues, but if you've got someone like C.J. Cron or Christian Walker on your bench, you should probably just drop them and pick up Mercedes. Can I guarantee Mercedes will be better than either? No, and I'm not sure I'd even bet on him being better if given even odds.

But there's opportunity cost to passing on Mercedes right now. What if he really is a .280 hitter with 25-homer power? What if he's something more? You're better off dropping someone who doesn't have enough buzz around them to get picked up right away and at least see if Mercedes can keep this up. Worst-case scenario, you drop him and find another bat on waivers -- they aren't that hard to find. But guys who show the kind of potential Mercedes has so far are pretty rare.

We talk Yermin Mercedes and Griffin Canning plus Week 3 Sleepers on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to make sure you get the latest episodes when they drop on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.