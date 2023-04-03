This early in Fantasy Baseball season, you're going to be pulled in all sorts of directions. Every big performance could be the start of a breakout, so you want to take all the swings that you can, casting a wide net on the waiver wire without decimating the roster you so carefully crafted on Draft Day.

A certain level of discernment is required, then, and to that end, I've identified three big performances from this weekend that you're better off ignoring ... for now.

I'll offer a few words on each before pivoting to the players who you should be targeting on the waiver wire.

Don't add yet

Trayce Thompson LAD • LF • #25 2023 Stats H 3 AB 8 HR 3 BB 0 K 3 View Profile

Trayce Thompson homered three times in the Dodgers' first game against a left-hander Saturday and then got a start against a right-hander Sunday. He posted impressive exit velocities as a part-timer last year and may have latent potential at age 32. But to me, how good he could be is a moot point until the Dodgers show a real commitment to playing him. To get him in the lineup against a righty Sunday, they had to move Mookie Betts to second base and remove Miguel Vargas altogether, neither of which will happen often.

Joey Gallo MIN • 1B • #13 2023 Stats H 3 AB 10 HR 2 BB 1 K 4 View Profile

Joey Gallo homered twice Sunday, reintroducing us to his potent power with blasts of 431 and 415 feet, and he also doubled and walked in the contest. His weekend was a microcosm of the entire Joey Gallo experience seeing as he entered the day 0 for 6 with four strikeouts. We're still talking about a guy who has batted .183 over the past three seasons, after all, so it's fair to say consistency is an issue. Buying into him after one big game seems like a good way to get burned.

Nolan Gorman STL • DH • #16 2023 Stats H 4 AB 9 HR 2 BB 4 K 3 View Profile

Like Gallo, Nolan Gorman homered twice Sunday, but like Thompson, playing time seems like an insurmountable hurdle at the moment. Gorman isn't about to replace Nolan Arenado at third base or Brendan Donovan at second. He does appear to be the preferred DH option against right-handed pitchers, but seeing as the Cardinals have to find at-bats for all of Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and even Alec Burleson, who went 3 for 4 with a home run and two doubles Sunday, Gorman hardly has the job on lockdown. It's helped that Nootbaar has been out with a jammed thumb the past couple days, but he'll be back soon enough.

Now then, for some of the players you should target instead ...