If he didn't already have your attention, Tuesday's start was enough to get it.

Not only did Yusei Kikcuhi strike out 11 but he did it against the Dodgers. He did it with a season-high 17 swinging strikes, and in fact, his past three starts have yielded his best three swinging strike totals. They correspond to a jump in velocity. He's been between 95 and 96 mph in those three starts after averaging between 94 and 95 in his first four.

Yusei Kikuchi SP SEA Seattle • #18 • Age: 29 Past three starts ERA 2.66 WHIP 0.79 INN 20.1 BB 4 K 25

It all adds up to what looks like a corner turned for a player who already had his share of enthusiasts after underperforming his expected stats so drastically last year. After Tuesday's start, his xFIP this year sits at 3.24, a mark better than Trevor Bauer, Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish. For those worried about Kikuchi's 4.30 ERA, that'll bring it down to size.

He's available in 43 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which seems shockingly low to me. But let's see who else is out there.